It was my understanding that library funds are levied to meet the literacy and information needs for people from birth through old age through libraries and library programs. However, in 2021, the state Legislature permitted library levies to be used for early childhood education and workforce development. Branding PEEPS as “early childhood literacy” may be accurate in terms of children’s outcomes, but it is not administered by PCPL and is not a library program.

Libraries are literacy centers

Whether in a building in your neighborhood or housed in a school, libraries and librarians serve everyone who walks through the door; they also extend their reach into the community. Public librarians build collections of resources that impact early childhood family literacy, K-12 learners, adult workforce development, and more. School librarians build collections and provide instruction that support students’ curriculum standards-based learning. Parents and K-12 classroom teachers use both kinds of libraries to help them develop our youth as literate members of society.

I believe our community can and must do much more for literacy and learning. PCPL services have not yet returned to their pre-COVID level in terms of staffing, library hours, programming, and outreach. I believe the library could make excellent use of ALL of the Library District levy funds. Tucson Unified School District is preparing to hire professional school librarians to begin to reverse the severe inequitable access to literacy learning in TUSD schools.