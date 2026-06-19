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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This Great Outdoors Month, families, riders, hikers, hunters, anglers, and off-roaders across Arizona are heading to the public lands that make this state feel like home. But those same lands are again being treated in some political circles as a balance-sheet problem to be shifted, sold, or handed off. That would be a costly mistake.

Arizona’s public lands aren’t just scenery; they’re economic infrastructure. They support our thriving outdoor culture, access, trail systems, wildfire readiness, tourism spending, and small businesses. At Revel Bikes, we design mountain bikes for terrain that exists only because these lands have been protected, maintained, and kept accessible. Arizona isn’t just a market for us; it’s a place we ride, return to often, and deeply value. Whether your way of enjoying Arizona’s beautiful outdoors is by hiking alongside multi-century-old saguaros or riding ATVs alongside your friends, the common thread we share is that our state’s public lands are where we go to relax, recharge, and build lifelong memories. We should be doing everything we can to keep those lands accessible and well-managed.

Outdoor recreation impact