The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Fall is here, and for many Arizona students, that means FAFSA season.
For some families, this means grabbing the calculator, gathering tax documents and engaging in the right calculations that would lead to the ultimate answer: Can we afford to send our kid to college?
Yet, this calculation is not the same for 10% of Arizona students who live in a mixed-status family.
For them, this calculation has an additional and very significant variable. Fear.
Imagine being a senior in high school in Arizona. You were born here. You worked hard. You followed all the steps: got good grades, applied for college, volunteered, got an internship and listened to your academic adviser.
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First stop: Identify if you qualify for FAFSA. As you go through the application and learn you qualify, college feels tangible.
Then, FAFSA asks for your parents to participate.
Participation becomes heart palpitations as you know your mom was not born here; she's undocumented.
All of a sudden, the calculation of paying for college, which included the FAFSA ticket towards affordability, feels like a tremendous risk.
The risk is palpable and very present in the minds of many Arizona students. A student's parents' immigration status can affect their college opportunities even when that student is a US citizen.
Irony or lived reality?
A US citizen student with undocumented parents can complete the FAFSA and qualify for federal financial aid. Arizona's own college-access guidance makes that clear. Parents who do not have Social Security numbers can participate in the FAFSA process by creating a StudentAid.gov account.
But knowing that something is legally available and feeling safe enough to access it are two very different things.
Under the current FAFSA process, dependent students generally need a parent to participate as a contributor. That means the parent has to create an account, provide information and consent to the transfer of federal tax information from the IRS.
For these Arizona students, the question becomes, "Is it safe for our family to participate in FAFSA?" rather than "Am I eligible for FAFSA?"
Arizona students may qualify for federal financial aid, but fear tied to a parent's immigration status can still stand in the way.
These are two very different questions that carry the weight of fear and uncertainty.
Students can be born here, go to an Arizona public school, graduate from an Arizona high school and dream of becoming a teacher, nurse, engineer or lawyer while simultaneously worrying about what could happen to their family.
That is why college access cannot be measured only by whether a student is technically eligible. It has to include whether that student and that family can realistically access the opportunity.
Arizona has actually been a powerful example of what it looks like when we remove barriers.
In 2022, Arizona voters approved Proposition 308, making qualifying students eligible for in-state tuition and certain state financial aid for qualifying students regardless of immigration status. I was proud to be part of the movement that fought for that change because I have always believed that where a young person was born should not determine whether they have a chance to build a future here.
Arizona made an important statement about belonging: Arizona students should have a pathway to higher education.
When Arizonans get degrees, the workforce benefits and Arizona wins.
Prop. 308 also taught us something important: Changing a policy is only part of changing a system.
We have to make sure families know the opportunity exists. We have to make sure they trust the people explaining it to them. And we have to make sure fear doesn't become another barrier standing between a student and an education.
That is why, as FAFSA opens, I want Arizona schools and colleges to do more than tell families, "Fill out the FAFSA."
We need to tell families who may be afraid:
You are not alone. Here is what this process means. Here is what your child is eligible for. Here is how you participate if you don't have a Social Security number. Here is someone you can ask questions without judgment. And here is what happens next.
That information needs to be available in the languages families speak and, just as importantly, through people they trust.
Because a FAFSA completion gap is not always a knowledge gap.
Sometimes it is a trust gap.
For a student from a mixed-status family, the barrier may not be a lack of ambition. It may not be a lack of academic preparation. It may not even be a lack of financial need.
It may be that the person they need to bring into the process is afraid.
We should respond accordingly.
Schools and colleges should proactively communicate with mixed-status families in clear, accessible and multilingual ways. They should explain, before families encounter the form, that US citizen students with undocumented parents can still apply for federal aid and walk families through what parents without Social Security numbers should expect.
Arizona universities already provide this guidance; the challenge is making sure families hear it from trusted educators and counselors before fear becomes a reason to stop.
And we should listen to the students themselves.
Ask them what keeps their families from completing FAFSA. Ask what language they use when they talk about government systems. Ask what they are afraid might happen. Then design our outreach around those answers.
Because the goal should not simply be to get more forms submitted. The goal is to make sure more students can actually access the opportunities those forms are designed to unlock.
In Arizona, we have already shown that policy can remove barriers for students from immigrant families. Now we have an opportunity to address a barrier that is harder to measure but no less real: fear.
An Arizona student's future should not be limited by the circumstances of their parents. For an Arizona student dreaming about college, the FAFSA should be a pathway forward. It should never feel like a choice between their family's safety and their own future.
Let's build an Arizona where students from mixed-status families do not have to choose between protecting their family and pursuing their dreams. And an Arizona where we understand that access is not simply about whether a door is technically open. It is about whether people feel safe enough to walk through it.
FAFSA should be a pathway to college, not another place where a young person has to carry the weight of a parent's immigration status.
Our students are already doing their part. The least we can do is make sure the systems around them do theirs.
Reyna Montoya is founder, CEO and board member of Aliento, serving students, "Dreamers," and immigrant families in Arizona.