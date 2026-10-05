Arizona made an important statement about belonging: Arizona students should have a pathway to higher education.

When Arizonans get degrees, the workforce benefits and Arizona wins.

Prop. 308 also taught us something important: Changing a policy is only part of changing a system.

We have to make sure families know the opportunity exists. We have to make sure they trust the people explaining it to them. And we have to make sure fear doesn't become another barrier standing between a student and an education.

That is why, as FAFSA opens, I want Arizona schools and colleges to do more than tell families, "Fill out the FAFSA."

We need to tell families who may be afraid:

You are not alone. Here is what this process means. Here is what your child is eligible for. Here is how you participate if you don't have a Social Security number. Here is someone you can ask questions without judgment. And here is what happens next.

That information needs to be available in the languages families speak and, just as importantly, through people they trust.

Because a FAFSA completion gap is not always a knowledge gap.

Sometimes it is a trust gap.

For a student from a mixed-status family, the barrier may not be a lack of ambition. It may not be a lack of academic preparation. It may not even be a lack of financial need.

It may be that the person they need to bring into the process is afraid.

We should respond accordingly.