In a 2024 federal court filing, Kalshi — a “prediction market” operator — admitted that Congress “did not want sports betting to be conducted on derivatives markets.” Just this year, media publication Sportico has noted that Kalshi also classified itself as “gambling” in their federal trademark request.

These platforms are making a mockery of Congressional intent by seeking CFTC oversight and bypassing federal and Arizona law. At a recent Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing, Senators from both parties scoffed, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who stated that “many simply see prediction markets as a workaround to state gambling laws.”

Earlier this year, 41 state attorneys general, including Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, sent a letter to the CFTC underscoring that it is sports betting and states have the right to oversee their own gaming industries. Attorney General Mayes has also made her stance clear: "Kalshi may brand itself as a 'prediction market,' but what it's actually doing is running an illegal gambling operation and taking bets on Arizona elections, both of which violate Arizona law. No company gets to decide for itself which laws to follow."

The legal gaming industry treats sports betting as strictly a form of entertainment. Framing it otherwise is irresponsible, especially as prediction markets heavily advertise to students and 18-year-olds. We agree with Rick Wurster, the CEO of brokerage firm Charles Schwab, who said he does not “want young people in our country to think gambling on the Monday Night Football game is the same as investing in stocks and bonds.”