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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Water concerns are on the minds of many Arizonans, including hunters and anglers. We understand that you can’t have healthy wildlife without functional watersheds, and you can’t have productive fisheries without running water.

As the Arizona field representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership — whose mission is to ensure that all Americans have access to quality places to hunt and fish — that means supporting water conservation efforts in Arizona from the top of a watershed, throughout the larger basin and everywhere in between. I’ve fished in the cool waters of the Grand Canyon, the canals of metro Phoenix and along the reaches of the Lower Colorado River down to Mittry Lake, and I can tell you one thing with certainty: Fishing in our great state is being impacted by drought. Over the last decade, I’ve seen firsthand perennial streams convert to intermittent and ephemeral flows. Once this conversion happens, it is extremely difficult to reverse.

In a new survey of Arizona voters, when asked what their top environmental priority was, 68% of respondents said water, water supply and drought preparedness. Fortunately, a new Colorado River Protection Fund has been proposed for Arizona’s state budget in the next fiscal year. The proposal includes $30 million aimed at boosting water levels in Lake Mead and improving watershed health, which would help protect Arizona’s hunting and fishing heritage. The question now is whether the Arizona Legislature and the governor can get the proposal over the finish line.