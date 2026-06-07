The proposal advanced by the Lower Basin concerns the water deficit. The Lower Basin argues that reducing Lake Powell releases directly violates the 1922 Compact. The Lower Basin leadership has begun mobilizing legal teams for the potential showdown in the Supreme Court. The Upper Basin has formally pushed back, arguing that state negotiators have said the federal government lacks statutory authority to override the compact or dictate state water cuts. This author would not be surprised if states in the Upper Basin refuse to act on the revisions until the courts make a final decision. The federal public comment window on the DEIS closed on March 2, 2026. The Department of the Interior has fast-tracked the environmental review timeline and plans to establish a Preferred Alternative officially. The ultimate federal deadline to finalize and execute the post-2026 framework is Oct. 1, 2026. The better timeline would be to argue the case this spring 2026, but for some reason, the BLM lacks the foresight or the understanding of the consequences of a hot and dry summer in both basins.