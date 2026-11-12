The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
With Democrats taking control of the Legislature for the first time since 1966, Arizona has a chance to reform the Empowerment Scholarship Account program so it drives innovation while increasing support for public education.
Lewis Perelman published the book “School’s Out” in 1992, challenging the status quo in the educational system. In it, he advocated for intriguing innovations that were impossible at the time. Since then, we’ve seen many changes in state laws that could allow us to begin to experiment with micro-schools, alternative accreditation, educational co-ops and empowering teachers with the ability to pursue innovative, research-based methods.
For some reason, people tend to see school districts as bastions of liberal thought. In reality, they are extremely conservative and risk-averse by nature, many times squashing promising ideas that upset even a small group of constituents. The State legislature has a chance to redefine the ESA program into a driver of innovation without sacrificing traditional public schools’ success. Ideas that provide replicable methods to increase student learning can be gradually introduced into the broader school system.
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To create a level playing field, these funds need strong guidelines. Within a month of launching a homeschool program in Alaska, we were rejecting claims for weeklong "educational" shopping trips to Anchorage and dime-store workbooks passed off as curriculum. Because we had written clear guidelines before launch, and because we knew our families, we could reject those claims quickly. Arizona legislators should:
– Cap family income. Subsidizing tuition for wealthy families does nothing to improve schools.
– Publish a list of approved curricula aligned with Arizona's academic standards. Parents wanting something “off list” must provide the documentation to prove they are teaching to grade-level standards.
– Certify private instructors. Every music teacher, coach, dance instructor and tutor seeking program funds must submit their curricula, learning objectives and assessments and be approved before receiving public funds.
– Require annual testing. Every student receiving ESA funds must take Arizona's statewide assessment or a certified equivalent, so parents learn each year whether their child is on track instead of discovering gaps too late. The Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction will determine a short list of assessments that can substitute for the AASA.
– Fund only accredited private schools. A number of quality private schools already meet rigorous national standards and use quality assessments annually. Those that don't belong to a recognized accrediting association must be accredited by the state before receiving ESA dollars.
– Make the money follow the student. If an ESA student uses public school services, such as special education, a sports team or a science class, ESA funds should pay the school providing them.
– Consider partnering with local districts to distribute funds under strict state guidelines, as has long been done with federal Title I money. Local oversight makes it harder to bill taxpayers for a grand piano or a tropical vacation and easier for parents to advocate for their children. Local communities can also more quickly identify fraudulent schools that favor profit over student learning.
Oversight shouldn't smother innovation. Many home-school parents do remarkable work, and their best methods deserve to be championed. ESA dollars could help teachers launch micro-schools, let home-schooled students take select classes at neighborhood schools, and back teachers who bring bold ideas to their local school boards. The Vail School District has shown what innovation with oversight can achieve. Why not replicate that in districts whose leaders and teachers might be less inclined to take risks?
None of this works without full funding for oversight. Set aside 2% of ESA spending to pay for it. With the program now costing more than $1 billion a year, that would raise more than $20 million while trimming a typical $7,000 — on the low end — award by about $140. That's a fair price to make sure taxpayer money is spent lawfully, and students are actually learning.
There is a place for alternatives to traditional schools, but not at the expense of the public schools that serve most Arizona children. With smart guardrails, ESA can become an engine of continuous improvement that benefits every student.
Phil Biggs worked in education for 40 years in public and private schools in three states pushing the boundaries of the possible.