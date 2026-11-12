– Publish a list of approved curricula aligned with Arizona's academic standards. Parents wanting something “off list” must provide the documentation to prove they are teaching to grade-level standards.

– Certify private instructors. Every music teacher, coach, dance instructor and tutor seeking program funds must submit their curricula, learning objectives and assessments and be approved before receiving public funds.

– Require annual testing. Every student receiving ESA funds must take Arizona's statewide assessment or a certified equivalent, so parents learn each year whether their child is on track instead of discovering gaps too late. The Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction will determine a short list of assessments that can substitute for the AASA.

– Fund only accredited private schools. A number of quality private schools already meet rigorous national standards and use quality assessments annually. Those that don't belong to a recognized accrediting association must be accredited by the state before receiving ESA dollars.

– Make the money follow the student. If an ESA student uses public school services, such as special education, a sports team or a science class, ESA funds should pay the school providing them.

– Consider partnering with local districts to distribute funds under strict state guidelines, as has long been done with federal Title I money. Local oversight makes it harder to bill taxpayers for a grand piano or a tropical vacation and easier for parents to advocate for their children. Local communities can also more quickly identify fraudulent schools that favor profit over student learning.