Trump lacks real confidence, living in fear. This is boosted and compensated for by his braggadocio and attacks on others, particularly women and anyone disagreeing with him. His habitual lying supports his own self-opinion. Once he creates a lie, he believes it to be true.

Other weak mindsets believe they will have "power" under his edicts. He is hallucinatory and a mythomaniac. This megalomaniac has a psychological tendency to fabricate imagined ‘memories’ and hold unnatural beliefs to fill gaps in his memory.

Knowing all this, understand that he has hinted to many insiders that he might call another national emergency to postpone or cancel the midterm election. Perhaps even declaring martial law and sending troops to every BLUE city and state to “prevent riots.” He has threatened not to leave office if he doesn't personally accept the next elected president, seeking to run for a third term and, more importantly, to take away citizens' right to vote by "ordering" his Republicans in Congress to create and pass the SAVE Act? He held the Affordable Housing Bill hostage until they did so, holding his breath until he turned red. It was passed through automatically, without his action.

Over the past eleven years, Trump has continued to malign democracy and our voting system, claiming it is ripe for hacking and fraud. I ask, "If he wasn't afraid of losing his power, why is he trying so hard to take away YOUR right to vote? Why is his personal Republican't Supreme Court reversing a half-century's vote-rights precedent?"