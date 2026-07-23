The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Donald Trump, the most hated, cantankerous, surliest, petulant and dangerous person in the history of freedom and democracy this country has endured. He is likewise despised by the world's leaders, except dictators, tyrants, autocrats, sheiks and totalitarians.
Our earliest settlers sought religious freedom, rejecting false gods and government control. Europeans saw the Americas as a land of savages, influenced by Spanish accounts. They envisioned a society with organized behavior, universal literacy, civil order, and a responsive government.
Today's Golden Idol is false. Not a calf, more a bull. He worships gold more than Midas, having gold statues of himself for his fawners, sacrilegious and impious followers to show their adoration. Ask why? They can't answer. He compels a religious type of supernatural, theological virtue, saintliness, demanding reverence and devotion from his mendicants, though he worships only one deity — himself. He presents himself as godly, pious, scrupulously observing religious teachings and practicing virtue.
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I am omnipotent. “I know everything about everything — e.g., sports, food, history, television, publishing, construction, religion, the Bible, style, taxes, technology, the internet, polls, science, environment, health, people, wind, wind and solar energy, military knowledge and strategy, infrastructure”— “maybe better than almost anyone.” Once claimed to be “second in popularity to Jesus,” although he has created several memes showing him as Jesus.
Shakespeare once wrote — “A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool.” Some have difficulty understanding this. A wise man has self-awareness and humility towards knowledge and life. Trump does not know who he is. He lacks basic human traits such as conscience and humility. Delusional is too mild a word to describe his belief that cat calls and jeering are actually cheers of support.
Trump lacks real confidence, living in fear. This is boosted and compensated for by his braggadocio and attacks on others, particularly women and anyone disagreeing with him. His habitual lying supports his own self-opinion. Once he creates a lie, he believes it to be true.
Other weak mindsets believe they will have "power" under his edicts. He is hallucinatory and a mythomaniac. This megalomaniac has a psychological tendency to fabricate imagined ‘memories’ and hold unnatural beliefs to fill gaps in his memory.
Knowing all this, understand that he has hinted to many insiders that he might call another national emergency to postpone or cancel the midterm election. Perhaps even declaring martial law and sending troops to every BLUE city and state to “prevent riots.” He has threatened not to leave office if he doesn't personally accept the next elected president, seeking to run for a third term and, more importantly, to take away citizens' right to vote by "ordering" his Republicans in Congress to create and pass the SAVE Act? He held the Affordable Housing Bill hostage until they did so, holding his breath until he turned red. It was passed through automatically, without his action.
Over the past eleven years, Trump has continued to malign democracy and our voting system, claiming it is ripe for hacking and fraud. I ask, "If he wasn't afraid of losing his power, why is he trying so hard to take away YOUR right to vote? Why is his personal Republican't Supreme Court reversing a half-century's vote-rights precedent?"
By the way, in Article I. Section 4. Clause 1.2, the States and Elections Clause in the U.S. Constitution and federal law mandate specific election timelines. Neither the president nor any single branch of the government has authority to alter or suspend. Even during times of war or a national emergency, timelines remain fixed. Trump believes he can.
He is working on everything unrelated to public safety or the good of all. Mostly, the Trump family’s wealth. Everything except assistance for American citizens needing help. Rather, the Golden Calf is attempting to eradicate the right to vote from registered voters, make it harder to vote by eliminating mail-in ballots (except for himself and his family), prolonging an illegal, unsupported, and winless war, and golfing 2-3 times a week, cheating at every hole.
By the way, there were never 280,000 Chinese votes.
Metz is a retired Tucson resident, history and political researcher. In higher education, he studied fascism extensively. He was an award-winning theatrical director and a producer of major events around the world.