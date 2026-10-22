Plug-in hybrid cars
I just read an article in the Star about hybrid cars. There was no mention of plug-in hybrids. I have a 2023 Kia Sportage. I get about 30 miles per charge without using any gas. How often does the average driver travel more than 30 miles per day in town? Most days I get about 400 miles per gallon (the gas engine kicks in here and there when needed. About 260 hp). On long drives, it is in normal hybrid mode, and I’ll get around 30 miles per gallon. I plug it in at night, and it fully charges in three to four hours. It’s truly the best of both worlds.
Mark Wolfson
North side
Affinity for dictators
U.S. intelligence assessments and other reporting indicate that Russian and Chinese entities provide Iran with weapons components and advanced satellite images of American bases. These actions kill American troops. They’re our enemies, plain and simple.
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However, President Trump heaps praise on Xi Jinping and lavishes him with a State Dinner . Now he’s buying Russian diesel, betraying Ukraine and giving Vladimir Putin billions . We’re essentially paying for weapons that kill Americans.
Imagine the massive firestorm if a Democratic president did this. But not a peep or whimper from any MAGA politician or supporter.
These sycophants claim patriotism as their domain, excluding all others.
I’m a combat veteran who won’t have my patriotism questioned, nor should the patriotism of the “others” be questioned, by MAGA lemmings who support this pitiful excuse for a president. Despicable!
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Cursive writing
As a child at Mission View Elementary School, I was taught and learned how uppercase and lowercase letters should be written. In turn, that gave me expression to write my name, and by extension, to later express my vote.
Voting at a poll or by mail-in ballot is verified by one's cursive signature. My call to young people is: take interest in expressing your choices at election time, learn how to write. Your signature is your unique font. Treasure it as you would your vote.
Hector Estrada
North side
Republicans voting for Democrats
A lot of good reasons to do so, but Trump’s pro-Russia actions are a good reason.
The GOP has had a mixed message for so long now with Trump, but selling out Ukraine and becoming pro Putin/Russia has never been the platform of the GOP until now.
Go vote Democrats and save the U.S. Rebuild your party in the future.
Pat Banon
Midtown
Guns and little kids
It didn't take long for the NRA to crow about their mantra that "It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun." Such a repulsive response to this latest American tragedy. There's been 52 school shootings , resulting in more than 30 deaths, and firearms remain the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 19. Where were the "good guys" in these and other mass shootings?
The NRA's relentless effort to instill fear among us has resulted in a country with more guns than people and their efforts have contributed spectacularly to the sickness that grips us today; where no place is safe and many are radicalized by fake news.
More guns making us safer? What do you think?
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Vote
Dear Tolkien fans,
Who remembers Saruman? You know, the greedy, egotistical, power-obsessed, vengeful, petty Sauron "wannabe" in “Lord of the Rings?” Does it remind you of anyone? Hmm ... Let's see. Built a big castle with lots of pits on the premises ... cut down loads of very old trees ... deliberately destroyed people and their communities ... Does this remind you of anyone? I think so. As the elections grow near, I urge you to vote. Voting is hard. There are lots of down-ballot names and propositions, but every single choice you make can help to bring us together as a people to heal the growing tragedy which threatens our democracy.
Sharon A. Hendrickson-Pfeil
Midtown
Vote no on Prop. 421
Tucson Electric Power reliably maintains power lines. Whether voters approve or deny Proposition 421, this will continue.
But TEP reliably raises our bills, too. This is because TEP is owned by Fortis, a for-profit corporation that must reliably grow its shareholders’ net worth. They reliably get richer, while we reliably get screwed.
Under the terms of Proposition 421, TEP would give the City $2 million each year (less than 1/1000th of the City’s budget) on condition that the City not pursue a public takeover of TEP.
Vote no on Prop. 421 to continue working towards a public electric utility that we can truly rely on.
Reed Spurling
Midtown
Don't SAVE America Act
The SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions. It is particularly onerous on women, especially married women, as they would need a copy of their passport, birth certificate and marriage certificate. And the same goes double for women who are divorced. Also those who don’t have a passport or access to their birth certificate . All of the above are reasons not to let this bill move forward. The Republican House has already passed it, but not the Senate. Well, let's keep it that way by voting in the midterms for candidates who will oppose any further action on the bill. It is just another example of what an unchecked action by Republicans can do to satisfy a minority few. Please don't be fooled by comments from the Trump-led Republicans. Voter fraud is not a real issue. Less than .00001% of all ballots in previous elections were deemed fraudulent. Please vote for candidates who oppose this bill.
Frank Flasch
Midtown
Who is surprised?
We have, through our laws and our courts, licensed the super wealthy to buy all three branches of the federal government. Elon Musk, as one example, has spent more than $160 million this year in support of one GOP Senate candidate in Texas. His total outlay in support of Republican campaigns this cycle is in excess of $360 million. He is not alone. So it makes sense that he and the other billionaires are simply getting what they paid for. Life has never been better for American billionaires. And it should not shock us that those same people are baffled by (or simply disinterested in) the struggle facing so many of their fellow citizens who are just trying to get by. They cannot grasp that struggle. But it doesn't have to be this way. We can elect leaders who will vote to bring back sensible campaign finance restrictions and remove the “For Sale” signs from the Court, the Congress, and the White House.
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley