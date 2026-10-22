Under the terms of Proposition 421, TEP would give the City $2 million each year (less than 1/1000th of the City’s budget) on condition that the City not pursue a public takeover of TEP.

Vote no on Prop. 421 to continue working towards a public electric utility that we can truly rely on.

Reed Spurling

Midtown

Don't SAVE America Act

The SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions. It is particularly onerous on women, especially married women, as they would need a copy of their passport, birth certificate and marriage certificate. And the same goes double for women who are divorced. Also those who don’t have a passport or access to their birth certificate . All of the above are reasons not to let this bill move forward. The Republican House has already passed it, but not the Senate. Well, let's keep it that way by voting in the midterms for candidates who will oppose any further action on the bill. It is just another example of what an unchecked action by Republicans can do to satisfy a minority few. Please don't be fooled by comments from the Trump-led Republicans. Voter fraud is not a real issue. Less than .00001% of all ballots in previous elections were deemed fraudulent. Please vote for candidates who oppose this bill.

Frank Flasch

Midtown

Who is surprised?