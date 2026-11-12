Ban advertising on athletes’ bodies
We find it very inappropriate that the back of our football team's helmets now say Alkeme, instead of Arizona, Wildcats or Bear Down. We should not be selling the backs of our team's personal helmets for financial gain. It cheapens our athletic program and makes the athlete an involuntary walking advertisement.
Please cease and desist from placing commercial advertising on U of A athletes' bodies!
Editor’s note: The University of Arizona joins Utah and Minnesota in adding advertising to the back bumpers of helmets.
Gene and Marylyn Tobey
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West side
Help people, not campaigns
After being harassed for the past few months for campaign contributions by candidates from both parties (because I did donate to about a half dozen campaigns), I set my own deadline in mid-October, cutting off money to be spent on politics.
I then redirected my contributions to places like the local food bank, Habitat for Humanity, etc. My family is lucky enough to have weathered this economic disaster brought to us by thoughtless policy decisions from our elected office holders. However, the amount of money wasted on these races is disgusting and must be curtailed immediately by those we have just elected. Instead, commit those contributions to organizations helping folks needing food, medical and housing assistance.
Steve Poe
Midtown
Character wins
Election Day in America was a soul-searching day that will be remembered for the day when America's virtue and honor rose to the surface. All the issues of concern were not the driving factors. Much more foundational, in my opinion, were the character qualities of those who might lead: truth, honor, integrity, love, empathy, compassion and courage were the keys to victory. Corruption, lies, hate, retribution and sedition lost! The silent tolerators, enablers and followers lost.
Now, let's move into the future with wokeness (situational awareness), armed with the same diversity, equity and inclusiveness that have brought America to its world leadership position these past 250 years.
President Ronald Reagan envisioned America as a "shining city on a hill" and an example of hope for all. That lamp of light in the shining city has been illuminated once more. It is up to you and me to make sure it is never extinguished as we look forward with focus while laying out the pathway for the next 250 years of American democracy.
Phil "Bulldog" Bentley
Foothills
Green Party candidate a profile in courage
Gary Swing may have finished fourth as the Green Party candidate in Arizona’s CD 6 election, but he showed considerable courage in leaving a party he had served loyally for many years, both as a candidate and as a leader.
What prompted Swing’s resignation was the Green Party of the United States’ passage of a resolution declaring that Zionism is racism — a resolution that some, including non-Zionist Jewish former Green Party members like myself, regard as antisemitic. Mike Cease and Liana West, representatives of the Arizona Greens, voted in favor of it.
Because of its low voter registration, the Arizona Green Party could lose its ballot-qualified status next year.
Editor’s note: The resolution states that the Green Party of the United States opposes antisemitism and “rejects the equation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism.”
Richard Grayson
West side
A historic election
Nov. 3, 2026, will be remembered as the historic election that saved our Democracy and everything it stands for.
That astonishing blue wave has ushered in a renewed conviction that our US Senate and House of Representatives will once again work for the people who elected them.
I hope they will institute reforms that will strengthen existing guardrails against corruption and abuse of our Democratic norms, reverse our current course to serve and protect every citizen, reinvest in our taxpayer-funded social programs and end funding for ICE, vanity projects and the Iran war. I anticipate they will revitalize our economy and pass the existing bipartisan humane immigration reform bill. I trust they will demand respect for our allies and reinstitute humanitarian aid and policies promoting world peace. I hope their actions will renew our faith in government and the belief that the American dream is still alive and well and accessible to everyone.
A brighter future awaits us all.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Another DJT friend misbehaves
Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of spying for China. An investigation is underway to determine if this critical tech firm executive compromised national security. But President Trump thinks Huang is “an honorable guy.”
How refreshing to know more women are stepping into leadership roles following the recent elections. Maybe they will show how the sad, shallow and corrupt bro culture currently in play pales in comparison to humane, intelligent and responsible government. Perhaps the ladies will release the full Epstein files?
Mary DeCamp
Downtown
Not enough
Only a week has passed. But the lesson the election last week should have taught has been ignored. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth has been rewarded for his incompetence by nearly every Republicans in the House voting to block an impeachment effort. Where and when does integrity and commitment to the Constitution begin? Obviously, House Republicans believe that an overwhelming electoral drubbing is insufficient to promote the necessary allegiance.
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Flashing yellow arrows
Turning left on a flashing yellow arrow is a dangerous traffic hazard in Tucson. It is an accident waiting to happen. Risk it and take a chance on a T-bone in the intersection, or hold back and incite road rage from impatient drivers. I urge Tucson Police and City Council to eliminate all flashing yellow left-turn arrows. It is a quick and easy solution that can be implemented if they are serious about safety. If they are worried about traffic flow, add a few seconds to the green arrow cycle. Left-turn arrows should be solid green or solid red only; it’s that simple. Safety first!
Paul Peterson
East side