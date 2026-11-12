Steve Poe

Midtown

Character wins

Election Day in America was a soul-searching day that will be remembered for the day when America's virtue and honor rose to the surface. All the issues of concern were not the driving factors. Much more foundational, in my opinion, were the character qualities of those who might lead: truth, honor, integrity, love, empathy, compassion and courage were the keys to victory. Corruption, lies, hate, retribution and sedition lost! The silent tolerators, enablers and followers lost.

Now, let's move into the future with wokeness (situational awareness), armed with the same diversity, equity and inclusiveness that have brought America to its world leadership position these past 250 years.

President Ronald Reagan envisioned America as a "shining city on a hill" and an example of hope for all. That lamp of light in the shining city has been illuminated once more. It is up to you and me to make sure it is never extinguished as we look forward with focus while laying out the pathway for the next 250 years of American democracy.

Phil "Bulldog" Bentley

Foothills

Green Party candidate a profile in courage

Gary Swing may have finished fourth as the Green Party candidate in Arizona’s CD 6 election, but he showed considerable courage in leaving a party he had served loyally for many years, both as a candidate and as a leader.