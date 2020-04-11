Letter: Blame China, not Trump or Europeans for responses to virus

An explosive report of April 1, from Bloomberg indicated U.S. Intelligence has concluded that China concealed the extent of the COVID-19 virus by under-reporting both total cases and deaths it suffered from the disease. China’s public reporting on cases and deaths was and is still intentionally incomplete. Stacks of thousands of urns have been observed outside funeral homes in Hubei province. Yesterday, at the daily White House Virus Task Force presentation, Deborah Birx, the State Department immunologist, said that China’s public reporting influenced assumptions elsewhere in the world about the nature of the virus. “The medical community interpreted the Chinese data as: This was serious, but smaller than anyone expected, because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data." China hid the highly contagious nature and human to human transfer of the virus. Trump and European leaders based their accused "slow responses" to the virus on intentionally deceitful information disseminated by the Chinese government. So blame China not them!
Michael Wayne
Midtown
