Letters to the Editor, March 9

AZ GOP out of touch with reality
Doug Ducey’s look into the future of the Arizona Republican Party made me wonder if we were in the same state! He may have missed their role in the failed overthrow of our democracy.
These members are still among us and actively pursuing their goal, to the point that nothing else matters. In fact, to reduce their state congressional workload, they import fully prepared, onerous legislation from the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, to be fluffed and foisted on the inhabitants of our state.
Years ago, the GOP realized they could not remain in “power” with demographic changes, therefore they embraced actively attempting to disenfranchise voters wherever and whenever they can.
They even want to destroy the Arizona mail-in voting program, which is one of the best and most reliable in the country.
I, for one, am sick and tired of seeing their opposition to everything that might improve our state. They seem to have no new ideas of their own other than “winning” and being in “power.”
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Mesnard is protecting the 1%
Republican State Senator J.D. Mesnard is disregarding the decision of Arizonans who passed Proposition 208 to increase additional funds for public schools. The need for increased funding is long overdue because Arizona is last in the nation for per-pupil school spending, as of 2019.
Proposition 208 mandates additional taxes on incomes over 250,000 for singles and 500,000 for married couples. Mesnard wants to create a new tax category to exempt “small business owners” from the education tax.
That’s a lot of smoke and mirrors because he completely misses the mark on what constitutes a small business. According to PayScale, a compensation research company, a small business owner earns between $29,462 and $160,606 per year.
Clearly, Mesnard is more interested in protecting people in the top 1% of income earners (over $200,000) instead of small business owners. And by doing so he is trying to manipulate a law that improves the education of Arizona children and the quality of their lives.
Jennifer Dawson
Midtown
Romero will be judged favorably for zoo delay
While Councilman Steve Kozachik has a point, and changes to voter-approved plans should not be taken lightly, I applaud Mayor Regina Romano for halting Reid Park expansion plans that would destroy the south duck pond and Barnum Hill.
Surely we know of cases where rethinking a plan after it has been passed would have been wise. I am from Chicago and can think of the taking of park land for McCormick Place as a decision that should have been stopped, or the routing of Lake Shore Drive through Jackson Park as one that was.
In all cases, it is a matter of values. As more houses are built, we in Tucson need access to ponds, trees and birds. Access that does not come with an admission fee or distance driving, access open daily to rich and poor.
These values exceed strict adherence to the letter of voter-approved plans. Without expansion, the zoo will still remain; with it, the pond and hill are forever destroyed.
Joan Gibb Engel
Midtown
AZ GOP brings shame on our state
No Arizonan would be proud to learn that our state leads the nation in legislation designed to restrict voting rights — both yours and mine. Ironically, their tactics target both Democrats and Republicans.
GOP leaders are trying to, among other schemes, make obtaining a ballot harder, limit who votes by mail, complicate filling out as well as casting a ballot and narrowing the time when ballots will be accepted — even when they arrive by election day.
Additional proposals will gum up the works. Why? Just last week, the GOP attorney from Arizona stood before the U.S. Supreme Court and shamelessly explained that such proposals make it easier for Republicans to win elections.
But making it harder for citizens to vote is exactly how corrupt, anti-democratic countries behave. Seems like it’s time to call and remind our Republican lawmakers that we cannot and should not conduct ourselves like Russia and China.
Merry Mungo
Green Valley
A little research may save some money
Am I the only one who researches the background of Daily Star letter writers? When I read a particularly ill-informed and vitriolic letter, I immediately Google the individual so I can steer clear of financially supporting the author.
I have already identified a pest control and an HVAC company that I will never use.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
Use stimulus checks on local buys
We read and hear “Oh, but I don’t need this check.”
First and foremost, how grateful we should feel that our economy will soon be reinvigorated, that people will be able to pay their rents, that the hungry will be able to shop.
If an “unneeded” stimulus check arrives to our accounts, I urge you to do our Tucson area a world of good by spending every penny of it on small local businesses, local businesses owned by minorities, environmental and charitable nonprofits, and nonprofits that have mission statements promoting diversity, health, nature, sustainability and equity.
I shudder when I see boarded-up store windows, eviction notices on apartment doors and hundreds of pleas from desperate nonprofits. From the bottom up and as individuals, we can fix this pandemic challenge by intentionally and thoughtfully spending every cent of the anticipated checks on our local needs.
It’s a great opportunity to think of others during this time of great need.
Janel Feierabend
Northeast side
Senators, eliminate the filibuster
I urge Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support eliminating the filibuster. The framers of our Constitution expected that legislation could be passed by a simple majority in both the House and Senate.
The filibuster was developed and used in the 19th century and much of the 20th century primarily by senators from southern states to block civil rights legislation and protect Jim Crow laws.
In recent years, it has been used by a minority of senators to obstruct the will of the majority. The result is gridlock at a time when our elected representatives need to address the many challenges facing our country.
Elections should have consequences, and the party in the majority should be able to pass its agenda. If the voters do not approve, they can vote for candidates of the other party in the next election.
If you agree that the filibuster is undemocratic and counter-productive, please communicate this to Sinema and Kelly.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
Let them eat chocolate cake
Even as a lifelong Democrat, I will call out fellow Democrats when I believe they have acted and/or voted inappropriately. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, you acted inappropriately on the minimum wage vote with the John McCain imitation and downturned thumb to vote against the measure.
I’ll remember this during the next Arizona primary election.
And bringing cake for your hardworking staff? I don’t buy that for a moment. Even if true, the appearance seems condescending and dismissive of people who struggle to make a living on less than $15 an hour.
Dressing in a flamboyant manner, as you do, is fine with me. It sets you apart from the sea of bland dark suits around you in the Senate. However, being flamboyant in voting against the minimum wage is tacky and thoughtless.
Do some homework in economics about higher wages and standards of living; you might learn something. While you’re at it, give more empathy a try as well; otherwise, you will be mistaken for your Republican colleagues in the Senate.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Biden puts himself out there
Re: the March 7 letter “Basement Biden is still hidin.’ ”
I would like to correct the writer. Over the past month, Joe Biden has addressed the American people publicly with members of the press present and has taken questions.
It is his desire to address every one — topics ranging from the virus, the vaccine, the economy and the relief package, to pressing domestic problems related to weather disasters.
He visited the states adversely affected and spoke about what he experienced. He doesn’t tweet; he speaks to all of us. I watch CNN and hear him almost every afternoon addressing the people.
It is unfortunate that the price of gas escalated as it did, but much of the blame goes to the issues created with the horrific cold freeze and storms that affected the offshore refineries.
It is predicted that we will see the prices go down as we approach the summer. We are in unchartered waters right now getting America’s strength and reputation back while dealing with the pandemic. We will prevail.
Bette Cochefski
East side
What’s in it for me? Not an elected position
Re: the March 6 article “ ‘What’s in it for me?’ is battle cry of the privileged federal politician.”
This opinion article was one of the best. He hit the nail on the head, and I believe that many feel the same way. We do want and need leaders that care more about the country than their personal gain — we must give very serious thought to those we elect!
Jeanne Pacheco
Oro Valley
Judge Hale should be retained
Re: the March 7 article “Review commission recommends Tucson city magistrate Hale not be reappointed.”
What an absolute disgrace that the Tucson City Magistrate Merit Selection Commission allowed inaccuracies and distortions from attorneys with a vendetta against Judge Geraldine Hale to influence the recommendation not to reappoint her as city magistrate.
The commission’s biased and imbalanced report has an overwhelming negative narrative and summarily dismisses the many positive letters and emails in support of this amazing woman.
Let’s face it, there are attorneys with the arrogance to believe that they are all-knowing and how dare a Navajo female judge question or challenge them in the court room. I truly hope the Tucson City Council sees through this charade and reappoints Hale city magistrate.
Daisy Jenkins