Letters to the Editor Oct. 8

Election
How sweet. How sublime. After months and months of attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Maricopa County, the Cyber Ninjas had to admit that Biden won with even more votes — about 360 more. There will undoubtedly be efforts to discredit the findings and come up with all sorts of so-called discoveries of fraud, but the audit is done. The results are in. Joe Biden was the clear winner.
Perhaps other red state governors and legislatures will learn a lesson from this inane effort to overturn what Chris Krebs, the first director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called the safest, most secure election in this country's history.
But seeing how Trumpian-style craziness has crept into their mindsets, it will probably not deter them from undergoing similar expensive, time-consuming cockamamie foolishness.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
What am I missing?
What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? Attorney General Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the COVID vaccine is seemingly useless. Try explaining that to the dreadfully sick patients filling our hospitals. Many states are having to choose who receives care. Remember when Republicans said we would have death panels if the Affordable Care Act was passed?
U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert voted against raising the debt ceiling. We all know how well the last government shutdown worked. Then there is state Rep. Mark Finchem, QAnon and Oath Keeper follower, who now wants to be Arizona Secretary of State. No hope of free and fair elections if that happens.
Don't you think it's time for some real representation at both the state and federal level? Let's elect people who care about infrastructure, health care, voting rights and the general welfare instead of just staying in power and obstruction.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Sinema sells vote to PACs
I'm on Senator Sinema's email list, and I get emails almost every day to send money. I generally respond with, "Earn it." I must not be the only person who is underwhelmed with our senior senator's failure to get rid of the filibuster and refusing to support bills that will help Arizona's economy.
If she were supporting her constituents she would not be fundraising with five anti-Biden agenda PACs. She invited the PACs to give her money for 45 minutes with her, and they are against the infrastructure bill.
Her pitiful excuses to keep the filibuster is now allowing the GOP to filibuster raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to pay for the tax cuts given to the wealthy and corporations. Senator, tell us which 10 GOP senators you have gotten to raise the debt ceiling. Tell us how you are voting to help the people of Arizona.
Barbara Moore
East side
Sinema and Medicare
I have just received notice from my Medicare Part D drug plan that my 2022 premium will more than treble to $66-plus a month. This amounts to an extra $90 a month for my wife and me. One reason for this is that Medicare is forbidden to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies.
We understand that you oppose allowing Medicare to negotiate those prices with the drug companies. It seems to us that you have forgotten that we, not Big Pharma are supposed to be Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's constituents. We voted for her in 2018, but if she doesn't see the light on this one, we won't be voting for her in 2024 — we can't afford her!
Michael Price
Midtown
Where are the statesmen?
I remember my college American History professor saying, "There are no more statesmen, only politicians." That was true then, and now more than 45 years later, it hasn't changed and is still, unfortunately, very true.
Douglas Maul
West side
Paradox!
Re: Arizona Daily Star, Oct.1, Tucson Section
Page 2: Scammers steal (forever) 4.4 billion dollars from Arizona's allotment of the 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus emergency fund.
Page 4: Arizona Democratic Party threatens to censure Sen. Sinema unless she votes for the 3.5 trillion dollar bill
Conclusion: Government is inept at handling money!
I'm an Independent, didn't vote for Ms. Sinema but am very proud of her!
Richard Aufmuth
Foothills
Sinema's true colors
Re: the Sept. 30. article “Letter: What are her true colors?”
Many Star readers appear to be very angry about the positions that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken on national issues ranging from her refusal to abolish the filibuster to her objections to the cost and some provisions in the proposed reconciliation bill. Some Letters to the Editor contain harsh language concerning her motives, and some have alleged "corruption."
I respectfully disagree with these letter writers. In my view, Sen. Sinema has adopted defensible, principled positions. First, the filibuster: Democrats have used the filibuster when Republicans controlled the Senate, and it is unlikely that Democrats will control the Senate forever, so they will need its protection again.
Some reconciliation proposals (Democrats have yet to craft an actual bill) would fundamentally change the character of America to a European-style welfare state. Sen. Sinema is right to question the wisdom of making such provisions permanent as well as their cost.
James Morrison
Foothills
Obvious … or is it?
We accept gun violence because it's enabled in our constitution's Bill of Rights. No legislation, good guy with a gun, thoughts and prayers, mental health measures or anything else can fix this, they only dissipate our current outrage and pain.
Our society's right of "freedom" includes an expectation of "civic responsibility." Without civic responsibility, unlimited rights is indistinguishable from anarchy.
Richard Eaton
West side
Pfizer vs. Moderna
We have a two-track path for reducing COVID in Pima County. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for booster shots across a limited and yet surprising broad segment of our population. So what about the other innovator of this incredible mRNA technology vaccine, Moderna?
I received the Moderna booster shot, apparently half the dose of my first two, on Sept. 30 here in Tucson as part of my 25-month-long gig in their Phase 3 vaccine trials. Overnight, I experienced injection site discomfort and perhaps a slight fever, but that’s all.
While I’m not an immunologist or even a physician, just a 76-year old guy who has jumped into the laboratory Petri dish to help our country survive this foreign COVID invader, I’m confident in urging the FDA/CDC bureaucracy to allow Moderna boosters for all equally eligible Moderna-vaccinated Tucsonans.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
A new low
I recall standing in line at my elementary school in Ohio to receive the polio vaccine. There were no protesters outside; no angry, loud parents making threats or carrying zip ties or creating a ruckus. By everyone cooperating with what was needed for the common good, polio was eradicated in the U.S.A.
What has happened to our once-civilized country? Recently I saw a vehicle flying a huge flag displaying the most profane, derogatory two-word statement for our current president. Four years of a mouthy, derisive, belligerent and hatefully disrespectful miscreant has made such behavior acceptable and commonplace. Trump encouraged and emboldened the worst among us, and their behavior easily segues into violence as we saw happen Jan. 6.
Unlike people in the days of polio, many are willing to expose themselves and others to a deadly virus to make some kind of political statement. How sad our country has devolved to such a low place.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
It's time for us to reconnect
The struggle is real! We need to reconnect with one another more than ever before. The CDC revealed that 40.9% of U.S. survey respondents reported the increase of at least one mental health condition (e.g., anxiety or depression) and approximately 1 in 10 reported they started or increased substance use during the pandemic. Indeed, these are trying times.
We need to get reconnected and loosen the shackles of isolation. On our walks, in the stores, on the streets, at a time when many look away or at the ground in passing, we need to actively greet each other, offer a smile, and help each other, as we can.
It may take effort for many of us who have been sequestered away this past year and a half, but we can make a difference! Do it in simple ways and know that you are helping to restore the health and vitality of our communities.
Kim Peace-Tuskey
Midtown
Investing is foster youth
As a solo foster momma, a graduate student in public health and a lover of Arizona and its people, I urge you to open your eyes to the crisis facing our state's foster youth. Currently, for every one foster family there are four youth in need of a home. Nearly 20,000 Arizona children are in care.
Becoming a foster parent is not the only way to support Arizona's foster youth. While I encourage you to visit the DCS site and learn more about foster care, know that you can support without ever having a child step foot into your home:
Support a foster family in your community; mentor; become a court appointed special advocate (CASA); donate time and resources; educate yourself.
Fight fiercely for those who are not heard, cannot fight for themselves, or cannot find the words to say. Arizona is better when we stand together. Stand behind the future of Arizona, our youth.
Genesis Buckhalter-Horne
Northwest side