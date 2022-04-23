Fitz's Opinion: Test your knowledge of Arizona politics with our reader quiz.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona’s elected far right radicals are in the news. Can you identify them? Test your knowledge about our state’s whackier politicians with our reader quiz.

Extremists in Arizona are as common as _____.

bedbugs

melanoma

flies on a dead javelina

A lawsuit alleges Congressman Andy Biggs, Congressman Paul Gosar, and State Rep. Mark Finchem are unfit to run for reelection because they are _____.

Constitutional traitors

Putin-istas

terrible dancers

When Gosar was a dentist he _____.

refused to treat bicuspids on religious liberty grounds

cheered all the wrong moments in “Marathon Man”

was a vocal “Birther”

demanded the National Dental Association investigate Hermey, the Misfit Elf

Gosar recently said Putin should _____.

floss after every stroganoff

put Russia first

call more often

Gosar promoted, then disavowed _____.

associating with an extremist group on Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

Crest toothpaste

flossing with swastikas

Trump’s nickname for Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs is _____.

Handy Andy

My Big Boy Insurrectionist

Mini-me

Gosar and Biggs _____.

swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution”

swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend Donald Trump”

voted against sanctioning Russia

were a comedy duo on “Hee Haw” in the ‘70s

Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem says he left the Jan. 6 insurrection without ____.

Mike Pence’s head on a spike

entering the Capitol

dancing the night away with Ginny Thomas at the Insurrectionists Ball

Oathkeeper Finchem claims _____.

Trump won the 2020 election

Trump won the Iditarod

ISIS planted anthrax in his mustache wax

our Constitution is under attack by mold spores developed by the Deep State in league with Al Qaeda, HBO and his HOA

Oath Keepers believe America’s top law enforcement authority is _____.

your county sheriff

the entire cast of “Reno 911”

Toby Keith

Trump endorsed Finchem to be Arizona’s next _____.

punchline

Secretary of State

Kaiser

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers represents_____.

Flagstaff

Northern Arizona

Northern Idaho

Bear Spray Country

Trump endorsed Rogers at an Arizona rally calling her _____.

Ginger

Fred

Roy

Dale

collect

Rogers has called for jailing and executing _____.

political opponents

heretics

all woodland gnomes named “Chomsky”

Former pilot Rogers is a member of _____.

the master race

the Flying Zambonis

the Mogollon Rim Luftwaffe

Chuck Wagon and the Wheels

Rogers says we need to build more gallows because _____.

Arizona has a terrible gallows shortage

Cranes don’t have romantic “Old West “ feel

Hang-A-Traitor-Palooza-Days are coming!

Today’s Republican candidates win by appealing to _____.

reason

Putin

Trump

Satan

“The Base”

Rogers and her husband own a home in Tempe, but since 2015, she has been registered to vote in Flagstaff, where she owns _____.

a mobile home

happy plantation slaves

the “Big Coup” bear spray franchise

the entire “Mike Lindell Pillow and Sheet Collection”

Rogers posts constantly on social media accounts seen _____.

by her 700,000 followers on her home planet

by her Lord and Savior, White Jesus

by the FBI

Rogers has spread false claims about _____.

Michelle Obama

9/11

you name it

Rogers favorite hashtag is _____.

#JesusIsKing

#SorryJesusTrumpIsKing

#MakeUkraineGreatAgain

Rogers blames the Ukraine invasion on _____.

an international cabal of Jews

Ukrainians

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, globalist puppet of godless Jeff Dunham

When asked about Rogers’ impending speech at a racist rally Gov. Doug Ducey said _____.

Who?

Whatever. Our white supremacist is still better than the Democrat she beat in 2020.

Who wants ice cream?

Rogers said “I will not apologize for _____.”

being white

speaking the truth

googling “apartheid”

Ducey said, “Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place _____.”

in Arizona

in Republican campaigns

in Republican campaigns unless it’s a winning strategy

Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward is convinced _____.

Trump won

chem-trails are real

cyber ninjas are magical elfin beings

no one can tell she’s actually Ted Nugent in heels

her Party is unprepared for the looming tinfoil shortage

Right after Arizona’s Senate reprimanded Rogers she _____.

raised $2 million from out-of-state haters

fired up her tiki torch

circled the Capitol chanting “You won’t replace us”

ordered the Reichstag burned to the ground

Mainstream moderate Republicans _____.

hope Trump’s influence will wane

are laying low

can be viewed in an endangered species exhibit at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum

Arizona lawmakers want public school educators to _____.

out trans kids

carry AK-47s

be able to teach grades K through 12

be able to teach grades A through K-47

stop making white kids feel bad by teaching history

wear muzzles and electric shock collars

wear body cams

leave teaching to the parents

leave teaching

Phoenix Republicans hope to one day ban all _____.

abortions

books with big words

birth control

hippies

uppity women folk

all this talk about a so-called civil rights “struggle”

Now is the time to _____.

move to a more progressive state

surrender your democracy to the haters

dig in, register, speak out and vote

The correct answer is: dig in, register, speak out and vote.

