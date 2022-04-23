Fitz's Opinion: Test your knowledge of Arizona politics with our reader quiz.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Arizona’s elected far right radicals are in the news. Can you identify them? Test your knowledge about our state’s whackier politicians with our reader quiz.
Extremists in Arizona are as common as _____.
bedbugs
melanoma
flies on a dead javelina
A lawsuit alleges Congressman Andy Biggs, Congressman Paul Gosar, and State Rep. Mark Finchem are unfit to run for reelection because they are _____.
Constitutional traitors
Putin-istas
terrible dancers
When Gosar was a dentist he _____.
refused to treat bicuspids on religious liberty grounds
cheered all the wrong moments in “Marathon Man”
was a vocal “Birther”
demanded the National Dental Association investigate Hermey, the Misfit Elf
Gosar recently said Putin should _____.
floss after every stroganoff
put Russia first
call more often
Gosar promoted, then disavowed _____.
associating with an extremist group on Adolf Hitler’s birthday.
Crest toothpaste
flossing with swastikas
Trump’s nickname for Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs is _____.
Handy Andy
My Big Boy Insurrectionist
Mini-me
Gosar and Biggs _____.
swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution”
swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend Donald Trump”
voted against sanctioning Russia
were a comedy duo on “Hee Haw” in the ‘70s
Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem says he left the Jan. 6 insurrection without ____.
Mike Pence’s head on a spike
entering the Capitol
dancing the night away with Ginny Thomas at the Insurrectionists Ball
Oathkeeper Finchem claims _____.
Trump won the 2020 election
Trump won the Iditarod
ISIS planted anthrax in his mustache wax
our Constitution is under attack by mold spores developed by the Deep State in league with Al Qaeda, HBO and his HOA
Oath Keepers believe America’s top law enforcement authority is _____.
your county sheriff
the entire cast of “Reno 911”
Toby Keith
Trump endorsed Finchem to be Arizona’s next _____.
punchline
Secretary of State
Kaiser
Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers represents_____.
Flagstaff
Northern Arizona
Northern Idaho
Bear Spray Country
Trump endorsed Rogers at an Arizona rally calling her _____.
Ginger
Fred
Roy
Dale
collect
Rogers has called for jailing and executing _____.
political opponents
heretics
all woodland gnomes named “Chomsky”
Former pilot Rogers is a member of _____.
the master race
the Flying Zambonis
the Mogollon Rim Luftwaffe
Chuck Wagon and the Wheels
Rogers says we need to build more gallows because _____.
Arizona has a terrible gallows shortage
Cranes don’t have romantic “Old West “ feel
Hang-A-Traitor-Palooza-Days are coming!
Today’s Republican candidates win by appealing to _____.
reason
Putin
Trump
Satan
“The Base”
Rogers and her husband own a home in Tempe, but since 2015, she has been registered to vote in Flagstaff, where she owns _____.
a mobile home
happy plantation slaves
the “Big Coup” bear spray franchise
the entire “Mike Lindell Pillow and Sheet Collection”
Rogers posts constantly on social media accounts seen _____.
by her 700,000 followers on her home planet
by her Lord and Savior, White Jesus
by the FBI
Rogers has spread false claims about _____.
Michelle Obama
9/11
you name it
Rogers favorite hashtag is _____.
#JesusIsKing
#SorryJesusTrumpIsKing
#MakeUkraineGreatAgain
Rogers blames the Ukraine invasion on _____.
an international cabal of Jews
Ukrainians
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, globalist puppet of godless Jeff Dunham
When asked about Rogers’ impending speech at a racist rally Gov. Doug Ducey said _____.
Who?
Whatever. Our white supremacist is still better than the Democrat she beat in 2020.
Who wants ice cream?
Rogers said “I will not apologize for _____.”
being white
speaking the truth
googling “apartheid”
Ducey said, “Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place _____.”
in Arizona
in Republican campaigns
in Republican campaigns unless it’s a winning strategy
Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward is convinced _____.
Trump won
chem-trails are real
cyber ninjas are magical elfin beings
no one can tell she’s actually Ted Nugent in heels
her Party is unprepared for the looming tinfoil shortage
Right after Arizona’s Senate reprimanded Rogers she _____.
raised $2 million from out-of-state haters
fired up her tiki torch
circled the Capitol chanting “You won’t replace us”
ordered the Reichstag burned to the ground
Mainstream moderate Republicans _____.
hope Trump’s influence will wane
are laying low
can be viewed in an endangered species exhibit at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum
Arizona lawmakers want public school educators to _____.
out trans kids
carry AK-47s
be able to teach grades K through 12
be able to teach grades A through K-47
stop making white kids feel bad by teaching history
wear muzzles and electric shock collars
wear body cams
leave teaching to the parents
leave teaching
Phoenix Republicans hope to one day ban all _____.
abortions
books with big words
birth control
hippies
uppity women folk
all this talk about a so-called civil rights “struggle”
Now is the time to _____.
move to a more progressive state
surrender your democracy to the haters
dig in, register, speak out and vote
The correct answer is: dig in, register, speak out and vote.
