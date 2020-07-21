Letters to the Editor

Let’s honor pioneers and heroes, not traitors
There is a big fuss over Confederate monuments. How many monuments do we have honoring the Native Americans who have lived here for over 4,000 years? How many to the Spanish who arrived in 1776? How many to the Mexicans who ruled for 30 years?
How many to Abraham Lincoln, who named Arizona a U.S. Territory in 1863?
How many to the soldiers who reconquered Arizona after the few months the Confederates were in charge? How many for the pioneer teachers, doctors, judges, mayors and governors?
How many to the 11 Native Americans, four African Americans and four Hispanics who won the Medal of Honor for their heroism and the others on the list of Medal of Honor recipients? Monuments to traitors and rebels to our government should be more important?
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Not all police stops are the same
“Police are here to protect the innocent,” asserts a recent letter writer. Many people of color might disagree.
Let’s use a traffic stop, for example. For most privileged white people, it’s an irritation. They think about the inconvenience of hiring an attorney to reverse the consequences that got them stopped in the first place. They may try to “charm” themselves out of the infraction.
But for many people of color, it can be fraught with danger. Unlike their white privileged counterparts, they must be on high alert to prevent anything from triggering a sudden and possibly fatal response from the cop, who, seeing a Black or brown-skinned person, may be on high alert himself.
Doug Salerno
Foothills
Kimberly Yee
writes great satire
Re: the July 19 article “Why I support Trump, his vision of American dream.”
I thoroughly enjoyed Kimberly Yee’s spirited defense of Donald Trump and all the wonderful things he’s done for our country.
I’m sure it was just an oversight, but she neglected to mention his skillful handling of the pandemic!
Over 140,000 deaths and counting! Who knew this was what he meant when he boasted he’d make the USA No. 1?
Her commentary was satire, right?
Michael P. Cuno
Oro Valley
Look up your legislator’s record
If you are like me, I find it difficult to remember how our state senators vote from one election to the next. It’s often easy to just vote for the name we recognize. In the last few years, I have alarmingly noticed state Sen. David Gowan’s record.
Did you know he wants to allow multiple firework devices that could shoot up to 100 feet in the air (and he has a business that sells these), added new requirements for recalling elected officials and wants to allow no penalties for those driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit?
These things don’t make me feel safer. If they bother you, remember this when you vote.
Constance Amspaugh
Southeast side
College students should be empowered
As a student, the recent protests and demands from University of Arizona student organizations have shown how apparent a need for university-supported civic engagement is on our campus. The Student PIRGs’ New Voters Project can provide a platform for the passion students have and utilize peer-to-peer contact to increase youth voter turnout.
Voting on campus should be promoted and normalized. Students should have a connection to their administration that doesn’t take thousands of signatures and social media presence just to be heard.
Arizona has recently become a battleground state for upcoming elections and our universities have the power to provide resources for the sake of students. President Dr. Robert Robbins was quick to announce the reopening of the University of Arizona, but it’s important to also make progress on empowering student voices to target these pressing matters and commit to encouraging the largest generation to vote.
Shaimaa Masri
Downtown
It’s time to re-fund our public schools
As part of a prototype team to integrate Houston, Texas, schools in 1968, I watched as the 100% Black student body where I taught develop confidence in their future. This was due to the national leadership of Martin Luther King, Jr.
I was reminded while reading the recent Arizona Daily Star guest article on reparations during Reconstruction and the withdrawal of the U.S. government promise of 40 acres and a mule how quickly in the 20th century student optimism vanished when King was assassinated.
Looking back over the past 50 years and the significant reduction in funding of inner city schools primarily serving persons of color, it appears the time has come to pay our debt. Why not start by significantly increasing the funding and support for K-12 public school systems where students of color are in the majority?
June Webb-Vignery
Foothills
Supreme Court wrong on birth control
The Supreme Court’s decision to allow employers to deny birth control at will, based on personal religious beliefs, is negligent and discriminatory. This decision empowers employers to make personal decisions for their employees and interferes with bodily autonomy, health care and sexual freedom.
This will disproportionately affect people of of color, LGBTQ persons and lower-income individuals and is a gross misrepresentation of the Affordable Care Act, which required birth control coverage. This is an attack on reproductive health and freedom.
If this was not the case, we would be provided with comprehensive sexual education, birth control/contraceptives and easy and affordable access to health care.
The ruling has implied that women do not deserve sexual pleasure but rather have a sole purpose of reproducing and raising children. Every human being has the right to decide when and if they will become a parent.
Sex is not simply for the purpose of reproduction. Birth control isn’t simply for the purpose of preventing pregnancy. My body, my choices and my freedom are not up for debate.
Crystal Wainwright
East side
Let Trump’s optimism guide us
Over the past several years, I have been impressed by the overwhelming negativity shown by others and the media towards our president.
The focus on his inadequacies and to ignore his accomplishments is to prevent growth as individuals and as a nation.
The restoration of balance in our perceptions is needed if we are to fulfill the dreams of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We cannot survive on a diet of hate, anger and blame. Do not be afraid of change.
Let the spirit of optimism guide all that you are for a bountiful future.
Philip Gibeau
Green Valley
If Trump wears a mask, his followers will, too
In my opinion, maskless Trump supporters are not stupid. They have been frightened into blind obedience.
They need to see their master wearing a mask at all times along with an order to do the same and to be invited to help punish anyone who is not wearing a mask. They have to be told by their fearsome dictator how to save themselves from his wrath.
And his wrath is mighty: look at the children he has separated from their parents for example.
Trump sycophants confuse cruelty with strength, and if they don’t have the guts to stand up for themselves they become like their abuser.
Gretchen Nielsen
East side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!