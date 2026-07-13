Phi Delta Theta said that while the fraternity was being held responsible for violating the student code of conduct in fall 2024, there have been no allegations of hazing-related conduct since then until the president received notice this spring from the Dean of Students’ Office.

The president also said their fraternity doesn’t tolerate any drug use and doesn’t have any knowledge of any members, new and old, of using drugs.

In response to the forced alcohol consumption allegations, Phi Delta Theta shared that it is a “dry house,” and the only alcohol consumption that happens is at registered off-campus events. The president also said the allegation that the fraternity’s new members were required to steal were untrue, even though there were other theft-related issues.

According to surveys conducted for Phi Delta Theta, new members said they were required to report to the chapter houses “with little or no notice,” were “yelled at by active members” and were required to “perform calisthenics” upon requests or as punishment.

New and active members reiterated the president’s statements that the fraternity was mostly a “dry house,” but said the members older than 21 years old kept alcohol at the chapter house and there was at least one occasion where alcohol was available as part of the new member experience, irrespective of the age of the members.

The members also aligned with the president’s statements on hazing allegations and how they’d changed since fall 2024 until the recent spring investigation.

However, there was no confirmation that there was any drug use as part of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.