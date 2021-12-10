Rosie on the House: Rosie’s Adventures in Arizona

Question: I am a recent transplant to Arizona and want to explore the area. What are your favorite outdoor adventures and where can I find them?
Answer: Welcome to Arizona!
The Arizona Office of Tourism (tourism.az.gov) is a great resource to plan activities. Their website is full of ideas and links to visitor centers that allow you to dig a little deeper into your planning. Be sure to check out Arizona State Parks & Trails (azstateparks.com) as well. ASPT offers regular events featuring bird and nature walks, photo tours, camping and so much more.
My favorite places are remote, hard to get to, and do not have any services. They are places you probably won’t want to visit. However, my favorite spots are in Cochise and Greenlee counties. They are the least populated counties and tend to be small, rural communities with big, open skies in which to stargaze. I relish these quiet, unpopulated, remote spots on my exploring days to pitch a tent and enjoy the sounds that are only nature-made.
Each Rosie on the House staff member, affectionately known as “the Rosiebuds,” has their favorite places to explore throughout our glorious state.
Bruce: I love Kaibab National Forest, from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to the forest south of Williams. We enjoy camping up there for the natural beauty and the escape from the Valley’s summer heat!
Garry: Red Rock State Park in Sedona with 5 miles of interconnecting trails among Sedona’s red rock scenery. Plus, lush greenery along Oak Creek, piñon and juniper pine woods, it’s a wonderful place the entire family can enjoy. I make it a point to visit every time I’m in town. The Sedona Airport Scenic Lookout is the best place to get a wide view with the Red Rocks behind you.
Jen: I loved going to Goldfield Ghost Town. It was always a fun place to take out of town family when they came to visit, and it is fun to be temporarily transported back in time. It’s fun to kind of experience what folks back in the day would have seen, especially being so close to the Superstition Mountains.
Jennifer: My favorite places have to do with riding my horse. My favorite days are when Rosie and I take our gaited horses out for a ride and take the dogs along to explore. In the winter months, I am fond of Tonto National Forest. The vistas are amazing, and the footing is perfect for gaiting the horses. There is a variety of plants and wildlife. We have seen owls, quail, deer and jackrabbits galore.
In the summer, we like to go north to ride. The rim country affords beautiful overlooks and the cool shade of the pine trees. On one of our trips, we ran upon a herd of elk. It was a group of moms with a couple of babies. The moms started moving off, but the baby was curious. Rosie bugled to it, and it stayed and talked back to him for a few minutes. The mom soon had enough and whisked him away. We have so many great memories of just getting out to enjoy the big blue skies of Arizona.
Joanna: Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. This is one of our favorite day-trip adventures in Payson; enjoy a short hike (easy enough for children) to one of the most beautiful natural bridges in the United States, uniquely formed of travertine.
Take a refreshing dip in one of the many pools of natural spring water with views of the cascading waterfall. For an after-hike treat, be sure to stop at Old County Inn, in the neighboring town of Pine, for a slice of wood-fired pizza. Sip on a pint of Arizona craft beer from their taproom while enjoying the stunning views of the rim, listening to live music, and watching the kids play cornhole or Connect Four. It’s perfect way to spend a day up in Payson with the whole family!
Julia: Montezuma Castle is a great spot that I love and is fun for the whole family.
Growing, up Four Peaks Road was always a favorite, but I know it is so darn crowded now.
Prescott for the courthouse square. Mormon Lake is a favorite. When I lived in Flagstaff, Walnut Canyon and Turkey Hill were a few of my favorite hikes.
Lauren: Jerome or Cave Creek. I love riding motorcycles with friends up to both places, especially during biker month in October.
Susan: Sweetwater Wetlands in Tucson is a hidden gem. Just off Prince Road and west of I-10, its 60-acre park is a flat loop featuring ponds and a lot of trees. It’s a nice nature walk when I don’t have time for a hike. It’s great for bird and critter watching. I never know what I will come across each time I visit, like an iguana being rescued. I like to bring my sketch pad and colored pens and pencils, park myself in a secluded area and draw what I see.
Question: I listen to the show every Saturday and enjoy hearing about unique places to visit in Arizona. As an outdoor enthusiast, what recommendations do you have for a novice hiker?
Answer: The number one rule of hiking is never hike alone. Always take a buddy and tell someone who will not be with you where you are going and what time you expect to return.
Nothing can spoil your adventure more than an accident or illness. Before you head out the door, make sure you have the proper accouterments in the event a problem arises.
Hat — A full brim, a cowboy, outback, safari hats, sun or breeze hats are ideal for keeping your face protected. The lighter the color, the cooler your head.
Water bottle/canteen — Whether it’s summer or winter, it’s still the desert and you must carry water if you are out and about. One gallon, per person, is the standard.
Handkerchief — Tie it around your neck to keep the sun off or use it as a dust mask.
ColdRush towel — Soak it in water to keep your neck cool.
Emergency call list — If you had to borrow a phone, how many numbers of family and friends do you have memorized? Keeping an index card in your wallet with phone numbers will help you or someone trying to help if you are unconscious or unable to communicate.
Cash/coins — Gas, tire patch, food, or hotel room all cost money. If there was a problem with your account or the credit/debit card machines are down, how long could you wait for them to be fixed? Have enough cash and/or a few silver coins to hold you over for at least 48 hours.
Additional items to consider: a watch, belt; lip balm; pocketknife; firearm; identification; sunglasses; food (non-perishable); manual can opener; battery operated radio (preferably a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries); flashlight; first aid kit; whistle; clothing; plastic sheeting; garbage bags and duct tape; printed local maps and a GPS on your phone; and hygiene items.
Now that you know what’s out there, grab your backpack, put on your hiking boots, and hit the trails.