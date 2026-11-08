Think back to the best manager you’ve ever had. Chances are, they made you feel supported. They challenged you. They helped you grow. They listened when you needed them, trusted you to do your job, and celebrated your wins along the way. That’s what people remember.
Managing work is important, but employees expect something more. They want managers who coach, develop talent, remove obstacles, and create opportunities to grow.
So, what separates an average manager from a great one? Let’s look at the qualities that matter most.
Communicates with clarity, context, and transparency: Great managers take time to listen, ask thoughtful questions, and create space for two-way conversations. Whether they’re sharing company updates, explaining difficult decisions, or checking in one-on-one, clear communication builds alignment and helps employees feel valued.
People are also reading…
Builds trust through consistency and integrity: Employees are more likely to stay engaged when they trust their manager to be honest, follow through on commitments, and make fair decisions.
Coaches employees instead of directing them: Coaching is about asking thoughtful questions, encouraging independent thinking, removing obstacles, and helping employees build the confidence to solve problems. Managers who coach build stronger teams, prepare employees for future opportunities, and create a culture of continuous learning.
Develops people, not just performance: Great managers invest in tomorrow’s potential. Career conversations, mentoring, and personalized development opportunities help employees see a future with an organization. When managers actively support growth, employees are more likely to stay.
Provides timely, meaningful feedback: Employees grow faster when managers provide timely, specific feedback that recognizes successes and identifies opportunities to improve. The best conversations don’t dwell on the past. They help employees move forward with clarity and confidence.
Removes obstacles so employees can succeed: Great managers help employees succeed by removing the barriers. Whether it’s clarifying priorities, securing resources, improving cross-functional communication, or eliminating unnecessary roadblocks, effective managers create an environment where employees can do their best work.
Encourages continuous employee growth: The best managers encourage employees to expand their skills, take on new challenges, and pursue opportunities that support both individual career goals and organizational success. It can come through stretch assignments, cross-functional projects, mentoring, new responsibilities, or learning experiences that build confidence.
Recognizes and appreciations great work: Great managers celebrate achievements, acknowledge effort, and show appreciation in ways that are timely, specific, and meaningful. A sincere thank-you, public acknowledgment, or note highlighting an employee’s contribution can reinforce positive behaviors and help employees feel valued.
Leads by example: Great managers model the behaviors they expect from others by demonstrating integrity, accountability, professionalism, and a strong work ethic. Leading by example means following through on commitments, taking ownership when things don’t go as planned, and treating others with respect.
Leads with empathy: The best managers recognize that every employee is different. They take time to understand each person’s strengths, challenges, motivations, and goals, then adapt to meet individual needs. Leading with empathy doesn’t mean lowering expectations. It means listening, asking thoughtful questions, and considering the whole person when making decisions.
Our research comparing Top Workplaces winners with organizations aspiring to earn the award found that Top Workplaces are more likely to make employee growth part of the everyday manager experience. They don’t rely solely on annual performance reviews. They embed development through consistent coaching, feedback, and recognition.
Good managers don’t just happen — they’re developed. Top Workplaces invest in the systems, conversations, and leadership practices that help managers coach more effectively, develop employees consistently, and create workplaces where people and performance thrive.
Abigail Moncoeur is a writer for Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.