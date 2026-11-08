Provides timely, meaningful feedback: Employees grow faster when managers provide timely, specific feedback that recognizes successes and identifies opportunities to improve. The best conversations don’t dwell on the past. They help employees move forward with clarity and confidence.

Removes obstacles so employees can succeed: Great managers help employees succeed by removing the barriers. Whether it’s clarifying priorities, securing resources, improving cross-functional communication, or eliminating unnecessary roadblocks, effective managers create an environment where employees can do their best work.

Encourages continuous employee growth: The best managers encourage employees to expand their skills, take on new challenges, and pursue opportunities that support both individual career goals and organizational success. It can come through stretch assignments, cross-functional projects, mentoring, new responsibilities, or learning experiences that build confidence.

Recognizes and appreciations great work: Great managers celebrate achievements, acknowledge effort, and show appreciation in ways that are timely, specific, and meaningful. A sincere thank-you, public acknowledgment, or note highlighting an employee’s contribution can reinforce positive behaviors and help employees feel valued.

Leads by example: Great managers model the behaviors they expect from others by demonstrating integrity, accountability, professionalism, and a strong work ethic. Leading by example means following through on commitments, taking ownership when things don’t go as planned, and treating others with respect.