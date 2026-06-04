One problem: The stakeholders want different things.

What works for the campus administrators (and their budgets) doesn't necessarily work for the athletes.

What works for football and men's basketball doesn't necessarily work for Olympic sports.

And what works for the SEC and Big Ten, which are loath to relinquish control in any form, doesn't work for the other eight FBS conferences.

Schools across the ACC, Big 12 and Group of Six leagues are joined at the panic button, worried they will be left behind in the next restructuring just as Washington State and Oregon State were left behind when the legacy Pac-12 imploded in 2023.

Cantwell addressed that very issue, directly, in her remarks during the hearing:

"The reason why Sen. Cruz and I have a letter (supporting the legislation) from the … Big 12 and the ACC is because they think that's what's going to happen to them next, that somebody is going to come in and rearrange the deck chairs of those conferences, steal the eyeball schools and then basically leave everybody with everything else."

The Power Four is effectively the Power Two, as Cruz himself noted.

The Group of Six is, in many ways, really the Group of Eight.

And judging by support for the PCSA, the rebuilt Pac-12 arguably has more in common with the Big 12 and ACC than they have with the Big Ten and SEC.

"We aren’t all situated in the same space," Gould said. "Some are willing to compromise more than others to get something done."