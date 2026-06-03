Legal experts believe the PCSA has a chance to become law, albeit not without revisions in both the Senate and House. (Republicans are viewed as more likely to support the legislation than Democrats.) Clearly, it possesses a cleaner path through Congress than the SCORE Act, which imploded last month before ever reaching the House floor.

Many view federal legislation that includes limited antitrust protection (to end the stream of lawsuits against the NCAA) as the only option for preserving competitive balance.

"If this continues, we'll be left with 30-50 teams in essentially a mini-NFL," Cruz said. "The victims will be the fans seeing their favorite teams, storied teams and programs disappear and hundreds of student-athletes will lose scholarship opportunities."

Gould, whose remarks were obtained by the Hotline prior to her testimony, isn't the first college sports executive to lean into collective bargaining as a viable option.

University presidents and athletic directors in conferences across the country are slowly becoming comfortable with the move, which is seen by many as the best way to address vexing issues like player compensation, the transfer portal and a competition calendar spinning out of control. (Next season, the College Football Playoff will span 39 days, from the opening round on Dec. 18 to the championship game on Jan. 25.)

And it's worth noting that the Pac-12 has not been afraid to take a proactive stance on key issues.

In the fall of 2015, the conference called for the NCAA to change its rules and allow athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness. The concept didn't generate the needed support.