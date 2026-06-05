The future is fragile for both the Bears and Cardinal, which is exactly why they are attempting to muster the resources to win now.

Is the Big Ten in danger of dissolving by 2030 due to failed media rights negotiations? Keep in mind the collapsed cable bundle, Fox straining to keep NFL and MLB media rights and Big Ten blue bloods demanding unequal revenue sharing. — @TerryTerry79

There's a non-zero chance the Big Ten does not exist in the early 2030s, but the cause wouldn't be failed media rights negotiations. It would be no media rights negotiations — the conference would implode before it stepped to the table.

That scenario unfolds only if Ohio State and Michigan decide a super league is the best path forward and work with the top teams in the SEC to create a new structure.

Otherwise, the Big Ten will exist in some form.

Perhaps the current version plows into the 2030s unchanged. Or maybe the conference expands again, either to the southeast or back to the West Coast.

Or it could break away from the NCAA structure, at least for football, but that's a fraught path on two fronts: 1) Any partnership with the SEC would be vulnerable to antitrust litigation; and 2) a self-contained entity, in which Big Ten schools compete only against themselves, doesn't work on several levels.

Rinse, repeat: If a super league forms, it likely would be an entirely new entity, not a combination of the 34 schools in the Big Ten and SEC.