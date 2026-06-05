For instance, what if the percentage of gross revenue distributed is not the same as in FY2025? What if the raw dollars remain constant year-over-year?

In FY2025, the conference withheld $53.9 million of the gross revenue. If that amount were removed from the FY2026 total, then $656.1 million would be available for the schools — or $41 million per school.

– The specific amounts will vary by the campus: Our hunch is that several schools will be closer to $45 million and a few will be closer to $37 million. Texas Tech, for example, likely will receive more than the average due to its CFP appearance in December.

But the average should be somewhere in the low-$40 million range which, again, isn’t a substantial increase from the average of $39.5 million for the full-share members in FY2025.

(Typically, media rights contracts have escalator clauses that increase the year-over-year amounts by 4% or 5%. The Big 12's deals with Fox and ESPN likely follow that blueprint, but the impact of the increase is limited by the change in share status for BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati.)

Meanwhile, the Big Ten's full-share schools are expected to clear $80 million in conference distributions based on their payouts from FY2025, and schools in the SEC likely will be above $75 million.

The ACC’s full-share members probably will clear $50 million.

The Big 12 has a revenue problem relative to its Power Four peers, which isn’t exactly a new flash.