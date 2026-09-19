Arizona made a desperate effort to get back into the ball game in the second quarter when Lionel Romero quarterbacked a Wildcat drive to the Sun Devil 17. But with 1:30 left in the half, Mulgado intercepted Romero's pass on the one-yard line. That was the closest Arizona came to scoring on the stirred-up Devils, who last week lost their first game of the season to Border Conference champion Texas Western, 28-0.

The Sun Devils, getting brilliant running from Mulgado and the hard-driving sophomore fullback, Joe Belland of Clairton, Pa., put together 314 yards of total offense to Arizona's 244. Tempe had 16 first downs to Arizona's 14.

ASC picked off three Arizona passes to reverse last year's performance when the Wildcats used interceptions to upset the Sun Devils, 7 to 6.

Here is how the game went:

Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. Don Beasley ran the kickoff back 24 yards to the 34, and the Wildcats quickly moved into Sun Devil territory. Beasley got off a 7-yard run but fumbled and Mulgado recovered on the Tempe 36.

The Sun Devils marched 64 yards in 9 plays to score with 7 minutes of the game gone. On the drive, Joe Belland ripped off a 14-yard sprint, and then a 13-yarder. The touchdown came with Mulgado driving through a big hole at right tackle and running 18 yards to score. Jack Stovall kicked the extra point.

ASC Tempe 7, Arizona 0

Second Quarter