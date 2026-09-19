Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Arizona State Routs UA Wildcats, 20-0
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Matchup: Game 30
Date: Nov. 17, 1956
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 20-0
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
Arizona State's Sun Devils, whipping Arizona at its strong points, scored their first shutout in the 57-year history of the series with an explosive 20-0 triumph over the Wildcats here last night.
Throwing their full weight through the middle of Arizona's vaunted line, the Sun Devils struck for a touchdown seven minutes after the game opened, added two more in the next two periods and then cut down the Wildcats' lone scoring threat with a pass interception.
A crowd of 25,452—more than 1,300 below the Arizona Stadium record — saw the Sun Devils completely outplay rival Arizona in the 30th renewal of the state's "big" football game. It was only the seventh ASC victory, and it was the first time Arizona has been held scoreless by the Sun Devils in the series extending back to 1899.
The ASC triumph clipped a string of three straight victories in the series by Arizona and gave the Sun Devils an 8-1 season record and the Wildcats a 4-5 mark.
Early in the first quarter, Don Beasley, ripping into Sun Devil territory on a good gain, fumbled and Bobby Mulgado, Tempe's all-around back, pounced on the ball at the ASC 36.
In nine plays the Sun Devils drove 64 yards and Mulgado capped the march when he smashed through a big hole in the left side of the Arizona line and sped 18 yards to score. Jack Stovall kicked the point and the Sun Devils led, 7-0 — the margin most of the oddsmakers favored ASC at game time.
Then in the second quarter the Sun Devils proved their prowess by putting on a brilliant 93-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Dave Graybill went over from a foot outside and Stovall kicked the point to make it 14-0 at halftime.
Shortly after the second half opened, Gene Mitcham intercepted Ralph Hunsaker's pass on the Tempe 48 and ran to the Arizona 37. Arizona stacked up the first running play, but on the second play Graybill passed in to the end zone where the 200-pound Mitcham was surrounded by two Wildcat defenders.
Mitcham leaped high into the air, pulled the ball away from the Wildcats in a sensational catch to score the touchdown. The brilliant pass play carried 36 yards. This time Stovall's kick for point was blocked by Ed Sine.
Arizona made a desperate effort to get back into the ball game in the second quarter when Lionel Romero quarterbacked a Wildcat drive to the Sun Devil 17. But with 1:30 left in the half, Mulgado intercepted Romero's pass on the one-yard line. That was the closest Arizona came to scoring on the stirred-up Devils, who last week lost their first game of the season to Border Conference champion Texas Western, 28-0.
The Sun Devils, getting brilliant running from Mulgado and the hard-driving sophomore fullback, Joe Belland of Clairton, Pa., put together 314 yards of total offense to Arizona's 244. Tempe had 16 first downs to Arizona's 14.
ASC picked off three Arizona passes to reverse last year's performance when the Wildcats used interceptions to upset the Sun Devils, 7 to 6.
Here is how the game went:
Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. Don Beasley ran the kickoff back 24 yards to the 34, and the Wildcats quickly moved into Sun Devil territory. Beasley got off a 7-yard run but fumbled and Mulgado recovered on the Tempe 36.
The Sun Devils marched 64 yards in 9 plays to score with 7 minutes of the game gone. On the drive, Joe Belland ripped off a 14-yard sprint, and then a 13-yarder. The touchdown came with Mulgado driving through a big hole at right tackle and running 18 yards to score. Jack Stovall kicked the extra point.
ASC Tempe 7, Arizona 0
Second Quarter
The Sun Devils got the ball on their 7 when Hunsaker kicked to Mitcham, who stepped out of bounds. From there, the Devils went on a concerted 93-yard touchdown drive. On the 17th play of the drive, quarterback Graybill went over from a foot outside. The key plays were a 21-yard run by Belland, who got away to the Arizona 40 after being trapped behind the line; a 15-yard sprint by Leon Burton and a 13-yard pass from Graybill to Mulgado. Stovall kicked the extra point.
ASC Tempe 14, Arizona 0
With Lionel Romero at quarterback, Arizona made its deepest penetration, going to the Sun Devil 11. With 1:30 left in the half, Mulgado leaped high in the air to intercept Romero's pass on the 1.
In the first half, the Sun Devils had 11 first downs to Arizona's 8. Tempe had 185 yards of total offense to Arizona's 136.
Third Quarter
The Sun Devils received the ball to open the second half and were forced to punt. Arizona took the ball on its 31 and on the second play Mitcham intercepted Hunsaker's pass on the ASC 48 and ran to the UA 37.
On the Sun Devils' second play, Graybill passed 36 yards to Mitcham, who made a brilliant catch in the end zone. Stovall's kick was blocked by Sine.
ASC Tempe 20, Arizona 0
Arizona State began another drive before the quarter ended and Graybill passed 11 yards to Charlie Mackey in the end zone, but the Sun Devils had an ineligible receiver downfield and the score was nullified.
Fourth Quarter
Throughout the last period, the Sun Devils dominated play, and they played the game safely. Instead of running back a punt, Mulgado called for a fair catch on its 11 and later, with only two yards to go on fourth down, the Sun Devils kicked instead of gambling.
Press Box Notes
Graybill, the Sun Devil quarterback who was a goat in last year's game as Arizona hauled in 7 pass interceptions, completed 5 of 7 passes for 58 yards last night and called a brilliant game.
The 185-pound Belland was the game's individual ground-gaining leader with 70 yards in 12 carries.
The series between the state rivals now stands at 23 wins for Arizona, 7 for the Sun Devils. But Arizona State has won 5 of the last 8 games. The last time Arizona was beaten worse by the Sun Devils was in 1951 when they took a 61-14 whipping.
ASC Coach Dan Devine substituted freely in the line, and his tactics were to his advantage as the Sun Devils ripped big holes in the Wildcats' forward wall.
Arizona closes its season next week against Orange Bowl-bound Colorado while the Sun Devils face strong College of Pacific in Tempe. Both are Saturday night games.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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