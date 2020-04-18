Watch: Highlights of Arizona Wildcats commit Kerr Kriisa

Arizona Wildcats international commit Kerr Kriisa, who just so happens to be named after UA legend Steve Kerr, became the latest addition to the 2020-21 recruiting class on Saturday.

Rated by ESPN as the top European prospect to commit to a college this year, the 6-foot-3 guard will be in the backcourt mix alongside James Akinjo, Brandon Williams and Jemarl Baker, among others.

Since highlights and scouting breakdowns on international players can be hard to come by, here's a collection of Kriisa's game tape.