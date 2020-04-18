You are the owner of this article.
Watch: Highlights of Arizona Wildcats commit Kerr Kriisa

Screengrab via Overtime Europe

Arizona Wildcats international commit Kerr Kriisa, who just so happens to be named after UA legend Steve Kerr, became the latest addition to the 2020-21 recruiting class on Saturday.

Rated by ESPN as the top European prospect to commit to a college this year, the 6-foot-3 guard will be in the backcourt mix alongside James Akinjo, Brandon Williams and Jemarl Baker, among others. 

Since highlights and scouting breakdowns on international players can be hard to come by, here's a collection of Kriisa's game tape. 

Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament Kaunas

In February, Kriisa was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists. In the first-place game, he led U18 Zalgiris Kaunas to victory with 27 points and four 3-pointers.

BC Prienai in Lithuania

Kriisa played for the Lithuanian team BC Prienai in late 2019. Overtime Europe collected highlights from several of his games.

ESPN's NBA Draft expert analyzes Kriisa's game 

Mike Schmitz, one of ESPN's lead basketball recruiting and draft analysts, gave his thoughts on what UA's newest guard will bring to the table and why he thinks Kriisa will be successful at the collegiate level. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

