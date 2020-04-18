Watch: Highlights of Arizona Wildcats commit Kerr Kriisa

Arizona Wildcats international commit Kerr Kriisa, who just so happens to be named after UA legend Steve Kerr, became the latest addition to the 2020-21 recruiting class on Saturday.
Rated by ESPN as the top European prospect to commit to a college this year, the 6-foot-3 guard will be in the backcourt mix alongside James Akinjo, Brandon Williams and Jemarl Baker, among others.
Since highlights and scouting breakdowns on international players can be hard to come by, here's a collection of Kriisa's game tape.
Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament Kaunas
In February, Kriisa was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists. In the first-place game, he led U18 Zalgiris Kaunas to victory with 27 points and four 3-pointers.
BC Prienai in Lithuania
Kriisa played for the Lithuanian team BC Prienai in late 2019. Overtime Europe collected highlights from several of his games.
ESPN's NBA Draft expert analyzes Kriisa's game
Mike Schmitz, one of ESPN's lead basketball recruiting and draft analysts, gave his thoughts on what UA's newest guard will bring to the table and why he thinks Kriisa will be successful at the collegiate level.
Big news for Arizona landing Kerr Kriisa. I remember first evaluating Kriisa as a 15-year-old in Tallinn, Estonia at the 2016 Baltic Sea Cup. The fiery 6-3 guard has had strong showings since then at the FIBA level & BWB Global. Competitive w/ touch + IQ. https://t.co/2geAFNh3cs— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 18, 2020
Kerr Kriisa's shotmaking ability, competitiveness and passing instincts should allow him to be very successful at the collegiate level. Has quite a bit of experience for a 19-year-old given his national team résumé and production in Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/kJSuYqsXpW— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 18, 2020
