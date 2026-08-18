“Let me tell you what I'm talking about. We want you guys to do the best possible. So this fall, over the course of these next months, we're going to look at your academics, your attendance, your behavior. And if you keep them in line and grow them and improve them, then we all ... are going to celebrate.

“If you do well ... you will earn tickets to the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. In addition, during our bowl week, the whole week of the bowl game, we have things like a youth football clinic you can attend, a cheer clinic you can attend, gaming contests you can attend. We have a Dave & Buster's Day. We have a lot of different activities. We have STEM labs at our stadium.

“As long as you guys improve your academics, attendance (and) behavior, you guys are eligible to do these things.”

Alice Vail got the nod as the first adoptee for a variety of reasons, including its location and familiarity to the Arizona Bowl staff. For example, one of the interns who tossed T-shirts, Mario Rogers, attended Alice Vail.

“It's a pillar in this community,” Adair said. “We wanted to pick a school that we could try this out with, one that we trusted.”

Alice Vail principal Joshua Peebles said he and his colleagues were “really excited” when they learned their school would be the first to participate in the program. There was no formal application process.