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As expected, right-handed reliever Garrett Hicks will be returning to Arizona baseball for a fifth season.

Hicks and the coaching staff had been hopeful that he’d get another year after court rulings gave the greenlight to athletes from the high school class of 2022 under the NCAA’s new “five-for-five” structure.

Hicks confirmed his return on Instagram Wednesday.

“I don’t read the script, (the) script reads me,” he posted. “Last dance.”

Hicks then added bear and down-arrow emojis — social-media shorthand for “Bear Down.”

Right-hander Smith Bailey, who’s entering his junior season, responded: “There’s my roommate.”

Hicks had a team-best 3.94 ERA and a team-high six saves last season despite not being 100% healthy during fall training.

Hicks has played two seasons at Arizona after spending two years at Pima Community College. He prepped at Buckeye Verrado.

Hicks appeared in four games for the Sioux City (Iowa) Explorers of the independent American Association this summer, striking out five batters in 4⅔ innings.