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If the walls of Sunnyside High School’s wrestling room could talk, they would likely tell some of the most inspiring, legendary tales to ever come out of an Arizona indoor training facility.

Over the past 50 years, the cramped, crowded and hot room has served as a home base for one of the most successful athletic programs in Arizona high school sports, producing state and national champions, Olympians and hundreds of inspired and highly-achieving student-athletes.

On Wednesday morning, Sunnyside announced a new chapter for its star program, hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a long-awaited upgrade to its wrestling room.

“If those four walls could speak, I’m sure many of those stories would be fantastic,” Sunnyside head wrestling coach Anthony Leon said. “But I can’t wait for what the stories our new walls will tell one day… I have seen some of the most incredible people I have ever met mold themselves inside our facility, and I can’t wait for the continued success and investment in the community and investment in our wrestlers that comes with this new project.”

Leon, along with Sunnyside Unified School District Superintendent Jose Gastelum, principal Stephanie Ponce, athletic director Casey O’Brien and representatives from CORE Construction and SPS+ Architects, all spoke at Wednesday’s on-campus ceremony, each echoing the shared theme that the Blue Devils’ wrestling program is incredibly deserving of a new facility.