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The Arizona Fall League is set to return to Tucson in October — weather permitting.

An AFL doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The AFL, which features top prospects from every MLB team, was supposed to play a tripleheader at Kino last fall. However, the games were canceled because of the threat of inclement weather.

“The weather had other plans for us last year, so we’re especially excited to bring the Arizona Fall League to Kino in 2026,” Kino Sports Complex director Sarah Hanna said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for our local baseball fans to see some of the game’s top young talent right here at home.”

The doubleheader will mark the AFL’s first appearance in Tucson since 2002.

The scheduled matchups pit the Peoria Javelinas vs. the Mesa Solar Sox at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Scottsdale Scorpions vs. the Salt River Rafters at 3:30.

The previous weekend, Kino will host the 15th annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta. The University of Arizona baseball team leads off the event with a game vs. Hermosillo on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The UA football team plays on the road vs. West Virginia on Oct. 10. The kickoff time has yet to be announced.