Only one ranked team lost a nonconference game: No. 25 Virginia was beaten by West Virginia and second-year coach (and former UA coach) Rich Rodriguez.

The Big Ten was the largest consumer of cupcakes, with 11 of 16 games against non-power conference opponents. Predictably, its teams were 11-0 in those games, with an average victory margin of 44.1 points.

Put another way: If you had to skip one Saturday in the fall for a family engagement — or a kid’s birthday party — this was the one to miss.

3. The SEC’s world

Conference play begins in earnest Sept. 26, meaning there are only a handful of games remaining between the Power Four leagues — and those will come on rivalry weekend at the end of the season.

We can use the results to this point to frame the Power Four hierarchy, and it’s not close, folks. The SEC has dominated inter-conference play to a greater degree than we could have imagined.

Here are the records in matchups between teams from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC (and Notre Dame):

SEC: 10-2

ACC: 6-9

Big 12: 5-7

Big Ten: 4-9.

That’s right, the SEC has won 10 of 12, and the Big Ten has won four of 13.

All in all, it has been a ghastly start for the conference that owns the past three national championships.

The top tier of the Big Ten is as strong as the top tier of the SEC and undoubtedly stronger than the top of the ACC and Big 12.