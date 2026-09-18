Prefer us on Google Learn More

Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the top games nationally and the most intriguing matchups across the West. The betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. Games involving FCS teams are not included. Of note: I went 5-7 last week and am 9-15 for the season.

The official website for the Union Jack Classic explains that "two powerhouse teams from the Big 12 with rich traditions will face off in London for the first time ever."

Aside from the fact that Kansas will never be confused for a powerhouse football team with rich tradition, the description holds: The Kansas-Arizona State matchup Saturday morning is, in fact, the first major college game in London.

But it's not the first game played overseas, and recent matchups not far from London offer important context.

In the past 15 years, there have been eight college games in Ireland in what is now called the Air Lingus Classic: Three were in the 2010s and one in each of the past five seasons.

Two of the eight featured Notre Dame and Navy and were blowouts in favor of the Fighting Irish.

The other six matched power conference teams against each other and were close, with margins between two and five points. (The set of results includes North Carolina's 15-10 victory over TCU a few weeks ago.)

Arizona State is favored by 5.5 points over Kansas. To take the Sun Devils is to believe a clear trend will be snapped.