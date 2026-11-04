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Arizona has added three scrimmages to its fall slate after inclement weather forced the cancellation of multiple exhibition games last weekend.

Red-Blue scrimmages are scheduled for Nov. 6, 7 and 12. The Wildcats will conclude fall ball Nov. 13 against UNLV.

All scrimmages will take place at Hillenbrand Stadium and are free to the public.

Games on Oct. 30 and 31 vs. Park University Gilbert, Benedictine Mesa and Grand Canyon were canceled due to weather.

Fall ball schedule:

Friday, Nov. 6: Red vs. Blue, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Red vs. Blue, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Red vs. Blue, 6:30 p.m.