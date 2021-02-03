Greg Hansen: As Wildcats commemorate Black History Month, a plea to remember Willie Williams

“I was shocked; I liked him an awful lot,” says Benjie Sanders, a Tucson High grad who was a sprinter on Williams’ early UA teams and, later, a longtime Star photographer. “He was a very nice fellow. He was so vibrant. I had nothing but respect for him.”

Sanders, who is Black, said he did not notice any difficulties with Williams being accepted in Tucson.

“I never saw any problems; he got along with everybody,” Sanders says. “His wife was a very sweet lady. His kids were out there. I was so proud of him.”

Williams’ coaching career in Tucson wasn’t without problems. He inherited an old-fashioned four-lane track at Arizona Stadium so lacking in modern amenities that the Western Athletic Conference refused to hold its 1969 championships in Tucson. Until Drachman Stadium was built in 1981, the Wildcats had the worst facility in the Pac-10.

Williams had to hold a fundraiser, netting $60,000, just to keep the running surface up to safety code.

Once Arizona joined the Pac-10 in 1978, the Wildcats were at times overwhelmed by national track powers USC, Oregon, UCLA and Arizona State. All won NCAA championships in the 1970s. Those schools made track a priority; at Arizona, Clausen’s successors did not.