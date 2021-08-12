High schools countdown: Quarterback Jason Stevens leads Walden Grove on, off the field

That alone has helped the Red Wolves’ QB sleep better at night. And when he does drop back and sling it in the pocket, he’ll have his favorite target in mind.

Stevens and 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver Duncan Hoover have developed quite the 1-2 punch. In 2020, Stevens found Hoover for just under 400 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

“He’s got such a big catch radius,” Stevens said. “Anything I put in his vicinity, he’s going to catch it.”

Noble describes his quarterback as an outgoing teen and someone who’s a joy to be around on a daily basis. Stevens’ charisma and maturity make it easy for Noble to coach him.

“He’s got a really good personality for a quarterback,” Noble said.

Proof he’s good: Last season was Stevens’ first as the unquestioned starter after he spent his sophomore year under senior Alex Lopez. Stevens soaked up as much as possible from Lopez, who threw for over 2,000 yards in 2019. The transition to Stevens was seamless, Noble said.

“He did a great job last season as a starter,” the Walden Grove coach said. “He’s definitely developing and growing as a leader and as a player. He really has a great command of our offense.”