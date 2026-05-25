Two days after word got out that Iran's World Cup team would no longer be training in Tucson, FIFA reached out to Pima County to confirm the news.
On Monday, FIFA updated Pima County Stadium District Director Sarah Hanna on the base camp situation, saying that IR Iran would instead be preparing for the World Cup in Tijuana, Mexico.
“While we are of course disappointed, the amount of collaboration with our partners and the planning that went into this reinforces that Pima County and Kino Sports Complex have the ability to host events of this magnitude,” Hanna said.
Despite much uncertainty about whether Iran would even compete in the United States amid the armed conflict with the Middle East nation, local officials said they were ready to serve as a base camp and were proud to have been selected by FIFA.
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“Sport can often be a source of diplomacy, and our community was ready to show that even when nations are in conflict, it’s possible to pause and be welcoming, hospitable and respectful through sport,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Jen Allen. “Sport is a great unifier, and we hope for nothing but success for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America and that it will show we all have more in common with one another than we do differences.”
Those preparations were underway as recently as Saturday, when it was reported that FIFA personnel were in Tucson, getting ready for the team to arrive. At the same time, Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj made public the news of the move.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum would follow that announcement on Monday morning, saying that the United States did not want to host the team but Mexico had "no reason to deny" Iran.
Iran is scheduled to kick off its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Team Melli will also take on Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S., Mexico and Canada will serve as co-hosts for the tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 19.
Despite the loss of the opportunity, Visit Tucson President and CEO Felipe Garcia said FIFA choosing Kino Sports Complex as a training site brought global attention to the area and that partners will continue to work to shine a spotlight on Southern Arizona.
“We echo Pima County’s sentiments and are incredibly proud of how our entire community came together in preparation for serving as a FIFA World Cup base camp," he said. "From public agencies to private partners, hospitality leaders to sports facilities, this was a true demonstration of what Tucson and Southern Arizona can achieve when we align around a shared vision."
This isn't the first time Pima County has been left holding the ball. In 2025, the county prepared to become the home of the Tucson Baseball Team, the first club from the Mexican Pacific Winter League to plant roots in the United States.
The club never played a regular-season game here due to visa issues.
However, Tucson is expected to again throw its baseball cap into the ring to host a World Baseball Classic qualifier in 2029, after successfully doing so early last year.