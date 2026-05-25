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Two days after word got out that Iran's World Cup team would no longer be training in Tucson, FIFA reached out to Pima County to confirm the news.

On Monday, FIFA updated Pima County Stadium District Director Sarah Hanna on the base camp situation, saying that IR Iran would instead be preparing for the World Cup in Tijuana, Mexico.

“While we are of course disappointed, the amount of collaboration with our partners and the planning that went into this reinforces that Pima County and Kino Sports Complex have the ability to host events of this magnitude,” Hanna said.

Despite much uncertainty about whether Iran would even compete in the United States amid the armed conflict with the Middle East nation, local officials said they were ready to serve as a base camp and were proud to have been selected by FIFA.

“Sport can often be a source of diplomacy, and our community was ready to show that even when nations are in conflict, it’s possible to pause and be welcoming, hospitable and respectful through sport,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Jen Allen. “Sport is a great unifier, and we hope for nothing but success for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America and that it will show we all have more in common with one another than we do differences.”

Those preparations were underway as recently as Saturday, when it was reported that FIFA personnel were in Tucson, getting ready for the team to arrive. At the same time, Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj made public the news of the move.