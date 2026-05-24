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Iran has said it will move its World Cup base camp from Tucson to Tijuana, Mexico.

Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj said in a statement that FIFA had approved his team's late request.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA,” Taj said.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA Secretary General, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”

On Saturday afternoon, FC Tucson, which planted the seed to pitch Tucson as a FIFA base camp, told media that FIFA personnel were "on site, preparing for the team to arrive."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran's World Cup status has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched an armed conflict against the Middle East nation in late February, with the nations currently in an unsteady ceasefire.

"We will be based in the Tijuana camp, which is near the Pacific Ocean ​and on the border between Mexico and the United States," ​Taj said in a ⁠video posted on the FFIRI Telegram social media account.

On Saturday, May 16, a FIFA delegation led by secretary general Mattias Grafström met with FFIRI officials in Istanbul, Turkey.

Following that meeting, Taj expressed optimism that Iran would be able to participate in the World Cup.