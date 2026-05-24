Iran has said it will move its World Cup base camp from Tucson to Tijuana, Mexico.
Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj said in a statement that FIFA had approved his team's late request.
“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA,” Taj said.
“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA Secretary General, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”
On Saturday afternoon, FC Tucson, which planted the seed to pitch Tucson as a FIFA base camp, told media that FIFA personnel were "on site, preparing for the team to arrive."
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FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran's World Cup status has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched an armed conflict against the Middle East nation in late February, with the nations currently in an unsteady ceasefire.
"We will be based in the Tijuana camp, which is near the Pacific Ocean and on the border between Mexico and the United States," Taj said in a video posted on the FFIRI Telegram social media account.
On Saturday, May 16, a FIFA delegation led by secretary general Mattias Grafström met with FFIRI officials in Istanbul, Turkey.
Following that meeting, Taj expressed optimism that Iran would be able to participate in the World Cup.
“We had a positive and constructive meeting with FIFA," Taj said in a FIFA announcement. "We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of Team Melli at the FIFA World Cup."Iran will face Gambia in a pre-World Cup friendly in Antalya, Turkey, on May 29 before it is scheduled to head to North America for its pre-tournament camp.
Iran is scheduled to kick off its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Team Melli will also take on Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S., Mexico and Canada will serve as co-hosts for the tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 19.
The Arizona Daily Star contributed to this story.