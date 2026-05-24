It’s difficult, then, to see where Brissett fits in, unless the Cardinals are looking at their gauntlet of NFC West rivals and fancying themselves a contender.

Plus, his current cap hit of $9.2 million ranks 25th among all quarterbacks — not far out of line with his production. Excluding those on rookie deals, Brissett’s salary lands him below Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers, but above Malik Willis and Geno Smith.

Cardinals' viewpoint on Brissett holdout

For the Cardinals’ sake, meanwhile, let’s imagine that Brissett lands a $10 million raise. With $19.7 million in effective cap space — per Over The Cap — Arizona can afford that.

But cap space rolls over, and the Cardinals have expensive extensions coming down the pike for Paris Johnson Jr. and Michael Wilson. Their $120.2 million in projected space for 2027 could dwindle toward $70 million, depending on the magnitude of those deals.

The Cardinals are also likely to be in search of help at right tackle and along the defensive line next offseason. All of that costs money, as general manager Monti Ossenfort alluded to last month, in explaining the franchise’s lack of free agent spending.

“With where we're at, we have flexibility,” Ossenfort said. “We have optionality with re-signing our own players, with going out to get other players, with re-signing a draft class, with accounting for injuries. I think that where you're at on the cap space and where you look right now on the ledger as we sit here in the middle of April can be a little bit misleading.”