Q: Player injuries and development aside, what are the specific changes on the defensive side with coaching and scheme that will hopefully bring about improvement? — @Generalist_Josh

A: Many of you had questions about how the defense will improve, given that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis retained his job. And it’s certainly an understandable question. I asked the same thing of general manager Monti Ossenfort last month, and his response was essentially that the Cardinals’ health and player development will be better.

That might be a frustrating answer, given that the Cardinals’ defense was historically bad over the final two months last year, but there is logic behind it. A year ago, Rallis was viewed as one of the league’s top young coordinators, thanks to his creative, versatile scheme. One bad season doesn’t necessarily mean that he has no good ideas.

Rallis has acknowledged that he learned some difficult lessons last year. There were times (the Rams home game and Panthers game come to mind) when he admitted that his game plan was far too timid. Certainly, he’s not going to run out the same playbook as last year.

But player development will be crucial, and that starts with the position coaches. The defensive line was woeful last year, so defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere (six years of coaching experience) was replaced by Pete Kwiatkowski (38 years of experience). Rod Wilson was hired to coach linebackers after spending seven of the past nine years with the Chiefs, so he has tangible NFL experience. Zac Etheridge brings 14 years of college coaching experience to the cornerbacks room.