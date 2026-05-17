The Arizona Cardinals face the most difficult schedule in the NFL in 2026, but we knew that already. Each opponent was known by the time their season ended, more than four months ago.
But the full NFL schedule release on Thursday — with the date and time of each matchup — only added to the overwhelming task in front of the Cardinals this season.
Here are five takeaways.
Cardinals’ league-wide perception is clear
For the second time in the past four seasons, the Cardinals do not have a single prime-time game. That sends a clear message from the headquarters of the NFL and its broadcast partners: No one expects much of Arizona this season.
That may have already been obvious with the Cardinals’ 400/1 Super Bowl odds, but it was reaffirmed with this schedule release.
People are also reading…
It seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Cardinals wouldn’t feature on Sunday Night Football — the league’s premier weekly showcase — but there remained a chance of an appearance on Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football. Plus, the NFL has a record nine international games this season.
The Cardinals, though, will feature in none of those, instead exclusively playing on Sunday afternoons.
Early schedule a gauntlet
Of the Cardinals’ first 11 opponents, 10 are projected to finish the season with a winning record. The only exception is the New York Giants in Week 4, and that game is on the road in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It’s an absolute gauntlet, starting from Week 1, when the Cardinals are 10.5-point underdogs at the Chargers, the largest point spread of the opening week. Their easiest matchups — home games against the Jets and Raiders, plus a trip to New Orleans — are all loaded into the back quarter of the season.
By then, the Cardinals could be far from playoff contention, especially given that seven of their first 11 games are on the road. One silver lining is that they could use that easier late run to build momentum for 2027, as they did late in the 2023 season.
NFC West tests come early
If Mike LaFleur is going to stun the NFL and mold the Cardinals into a surprise contender, the signs will be evident early.
Two of their first three games are against divisional opponents, in addition to divisional matchups in Weeks 6, 9 and 10. It’s a schedule that stands in contrast to the NFL’s typical method of backloading divisional games into the end of the season.
And for LaFleur, it’s an opportunity to show that the Cardinals are entering a new era. Twice under Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals went winless against NFC West opponents. In his entire tenure, the Cardinals were just 3-15 in those contests. Ultimately, those results helped necessitate a change at head coach.
Week 14 bye an unfair break
The Cardinals’ bye week falls egregiously late, on Dec. 13. By that point, the Cardinals will have played 13 games, with just four remaining. They could conceivably be eliminated from the playoffs by that point, as they were by Week 14 last season.
All of it is an unnecessary addition to an already difficult schedule. The NFL, of course, has 32 teams. It would be incredibly simple to have eight teams on bye for four weeks in the middle of the season — from, say, Week 7-10. Or if the league didn’t want eight teams per week on bye, they could have four, six, six, six, six and four teams on bye, respectively, from Week 6 to 11.
Instead, the Cardinals won’t get a break until nearly five months after the start of training camp. There will be no opportunity for LaFleur to recalibrate, or for players to get healthy, until the season is nearly over.
Weather shouldn’t be a factor
One small win from the Cardinals’ schedule is that they shouldn’t be impacted by adverse weather conditions. Their final six games will all take place in domed or retractable-roof stadiums, meaning they’ll avoid any brushes with December or January weather around the country.
That wasn’t a guarantee, either. The Cardinals travel to New York and Kansas City this season, both of which have the potential for inclement weather. But they face the Giants on Oct. 4 and the Chiefs on Nov. 22 — both before the worst of winter conditions become a significant factor.