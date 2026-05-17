By then, the Cardinals could be far from playoff contention, especially given that seven of their first 11 games are on the road. One silver lining is that they could use that easier late run to build momentum for 2027, as they did late in the 2023 season.

NFC West tests come early

If Mike LaFleur is going to stun the NFL and mold the Cardinals into a surprise contender, the signs will be evident early.

Two of their first three games are against divisional opponents, in addition to divisional matchups in Weeks 6, 9 and 10. It’s a schedule that stands in contrast to the NFL’s typical method of backloading divisional games into the end of the season.

And for LaFleur, it’s an opportunity to show that the Cardinals are entering a new era. Twice under Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals went winless against NFC West opponents. In his entire tenure, the Cardinals were just 3-15 in those contests. Ultimately, those results helped necessitate a change at head coach.

Week 14 bye an unfair break

The Cardinals’ bye week falls egregiously late, on Dec. 13. By that point, the Cardinals will have played 13 games, with just four remaining. They could conceivably be eliminated from the playoffs by that point, as they were by Week 14 last season.

All of it is an unnecessary addition to an already difficult schedule. The NFL, of course, has 32 teams. It would be incredibly simple to have eight teams on bye for four weeks in the middle of the season — from, say, Week 7-10. Or if the league didn’t want eight teams per week on bye, they could have four, six, six, six, six and four teams on bye, respectively, from Week 6 to 11.