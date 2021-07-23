Sugar Skulls standout to ailing Bobby Bowden: 'Keep fighting'

Sugar Skulls coach Dixie Wooten grew up in Houston and admired Bowden’s success as a youngster in east Texas. He, too, dreamed of playing for one of the most dominant football programs at the time.

“Bowden was the coach everyone wanted to play for,” Wooten said. “Everyone wanted to put that tomahawk on their helmet and go out there and play for him, because of the championships and the legacy of winning. Everybody that’s from Houston, whenever you got a letter from Florida State, you put that on your wall. I hate to hear that about Bobby, because he’s one of the best coaches in college history.”

Harley’s relationship with Bowden goes back to 2008, when the Florida State coach would attend Rickards’ football practice to scout Harley and a few other teammates. Afterwards, he would eat lunch on campus and spend time with recruits to fully understand the young men he was recruiting.

“He’s just a kind, genuine-hearted guy,” Harley said. “It’s not for show or the cameras; it’s really who he is.”

Bowden went all-in on Harley’s recruitment, inviting the recruit and his family to his house for a catered dinner and homemade cookies. Bowden's wife, Ann, was the Seminoles' secret weapon in recruiting.