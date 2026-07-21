Maluach posted four straight double-doubles in leading Phoenix to a 3-1 record through its first four games. Averaging 19.5 points and 12.8 rebounds, Maluach shot an impressive 8 for 20 from 3.

On his different path

“Where I came from, I played basketball a different way. Played basketball late. I had a different path than everybody else. Coming from overseas. Not playing in high school. Going to college and now the NBA. I’m on a different journey than everybody else.”

On increasing chances to play this season

“Rebounding. Playing defense. That’s what our team needs. I got to show what our team needs and show I can do it now and keep on getting better. I can’t repeat the same mistakes I did a year ago. I just got to keep on getting better. It’s OK for rookies to make mistakes, but the problem is if you keep on making the same mistakes all the time. I just got to find a way to keep on getting better and learning from my mistakes.”

On what he must improve

“Catching the ball, rebounding and just being able to play well in the pocket and make the right decisions.”

On the 3 leading to playing time

“Going down the line, I think it will be important, but the main thing for me is not the 3. Just the icing on the cake. I’ve got to be able to dominate on the inside and if I can dominate on the inside and I’m able to shoot the 3, that would be great.”

On improving rebounding, defense