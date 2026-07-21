LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns re-signed Mark Williams and still have Oso Ighodaro at the center position.
The two played a total of 3,224 minutes in helping the Suns win 45 games and return to the playoffs after missing them the previous season.
Khaman Maluach was a higher draft choice than Williams and Ighodaro at 10th overall in 2025 as part of the Kevin Durant trade, but he only logged 411 minutes in 46 games as a rookie.
A lottery selection, Maluach finished 47th in total minutes played among all rookies last season.
The 7-footer from Sudan, who played one year at Duke, averaged just three points and 2.9 rebounds in 2025-26. He spent a considerable amount of time in the G League with the Valley Suns.
Maluach saw some action late in the season and in the playoffs, largely due to Williams being sidelined with a recurring foot injury, but Maluach was essentially put on the developmental path to improve his strength and gain more knowledge of a game he picked up later than most.
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Now, he’s back for his second NBA season, looking to become a rotation player for a team looking to build upon its surprise season.
The Suns re-signed Williams to a three-year, $38-million deal earlier this month as he was a restricted free agent. The 7-footer averaged 11.7 points and eight rebounds in a career-high 60 games.
Ighodaro didn’t miss a game last season, showing incredible durability, starting 24 games. He and Williams essentially split the minutes. Williams averaged 23.6 a game; Ighodaro, 22.0.
So how does Maluach look to crack the rotation?
The 19-year-old sat down with The Arizona Republic during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and shared what he’s been looking to improve and must do to earn playing time in 2026-27.
Maluach posted four straight double-doubles in leading Phoenix to a 3-1 record through its first four games. Averaging 19.5 points and 12.8 rebounds, Maluach shot an impressive 8 for 20 from 3.
On his different path
“Where I came from, I played basketball a different way. Played basketball late. I had a different path than everybody else. Coming from overseas. Not playing in high school. Going to college and now the NBA. I’m on a different journey than everybody else.”
On increasing chances to play this season
“Rebounding. Playing defense. That’s what our team needs. I got to show what our team needs and show I can do it now and keep on getting better. I can’t repeat the same mistakes I did a year ago. I just got to keep on getting better. It’s OK for rookies to make mistakes, but the problem is if you keep on making the same mistakes all the time. I just got to find a way to keep on getting better and learning from my mistakes.”
On what he must improve
“Catching the ball, rebounding and just being able to play well in the pocket and make the right decisions.”
On the 3 leading to playing time
“Going down the line, I think it will be important, but the main thing for me is not the 3. Just the icing on the cake. I’ve got to be able to dominate on the inside and if I can dominate on the inside and I’m able to shoot the 3, that would be great.”
On improving rebounding, defense
“It’s really just strength. Speed. Really just working on my body. Being able to stay healthy and being able to play the whole season and go through that. It’s just really my strength, my base, my hands. Those are the things I’ve been working on this summer. Hand-eye coordination, the feet and everything else.”