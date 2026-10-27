Laughter fills the air as about 25 women gather at St. Philip’s Plaza, stretching their legs, chatting and listening to their leader’s instructions before setting off on a three-mile run on the Loop with the Tucson Girls Running Club.

For some women, running alone can raise safety concerns. The Tucson Girls Running Club aims to address those concerns by bringing women together to run and build friendships.

The club provides a welcoming space for women to connect with one another and the Tucson community, said Leilani Barrera, who started the club in May.

Members meet twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays, at St. Philip’s Plaza for three-mile runs.

“I know, especially like being a girl, it’s not the safest to be out running alone,” Barrera, 26, said. “So this is a good way for everyone to come together, also to make friendships and good connections with everyone.”

The club held its first run on May 31 with a Justin Bieber theme that Barrera promoted on Instagram. About 30 women attended the first run, she said, which surprised her.

Many of the members have moved to Tucson from elsewhere and joined the group to make friends, she said.

Ximena Arguello, 24, joined the club to meet new people after graduating with a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Arizona. After college, she said many of her friends moved away.

“I was kind of left alone in the city. I just wanted a new way to meet people, like meet new friends, and just find a hobby, and that’s how I came along this club,” she said.

Participants run or walk a three-mile route on the Loop starting at St. Philip’s Plaza in Tucson, Ariz., on a recent Thursday.

Barrera also organizes themed runs to make the experience more fun and encourage women to participate, she said.

“I know a lot of the girls appreciate the themed runs because they get to dress up, have a good time,” Barrera said.

The themes have included the World Cup, NEON and wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

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That’s when Sophie Pryal, a marketing graduate from UA, first joined the group.

“Everyone was in pink,” she said. “It was just a really nice environment.”

Pryal, 23, is from England. She was thrilled to meet another English woman on that first day.

“You don’t find many in Tucson,” she said.

The club also meets outside of running, using their group chat to plan activities like hiking, yoga classes, and trips to bookstores, Barrera said. And some Sundays include stopping at a nearby coffee shop after the run.

“It’s been really nice seeing the friendships grow beyond the run club and having a group of girls to do different activities with,” she said.

The club has also collaborated with local businesses to organize social activities and help members explore Tucson.

For example, the club collaborated with FP Movement for a shopping event where the store raffled off a prize for one runner and offered a free gift with purchase.

Ren Coffeehouse also gave the group a 10% discount on their orders after a run, and the Original ChopShop provided complimentary shakes for members to enjoy as post-run fuel.

“I appreciate these kinds of initiatives,” Arguello said. “I think they’re just like the best idea to facilitate making friends, meeting people and just like having a healthier lifestyle as well.”

The club opens for all women and girls in Tucson, no matter their fitness level or age, Barrera said.

Those interested in joining can find information about upcoming runs and join the group chat on the club’s Instagram page.

Arizona Sonoran News is a news service of the University of Arizona School of Journalism.