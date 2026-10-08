Golf N’ Stuff is getting a spooky makeover this Saturday.

The longtime Tucson attraction is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Monster Mash, a Halloween party featuring haunted mini golf, a costume contest and a pumpkin-carving contest.

Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club are organizing a vendor market with sweet and spooky finds from local artists and makers. Visitors can also sip spooky mocktails, grab food from Wild West Meat Market and join a trinket trade hosted by artist Darby Hunter.

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For those looking for a scare, haunted mini golf is recommended for ages 13 and older. A second, family-friendly course will also be open.

Monster Mash takes place from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road. The vendor market, food truck and trinket trade wrap up at 9 p.m., while haunted mini golf runs from sunset until 11 p.m. The all-ages party is free to attend; haunted mini golf costs $20 per person. Find more information on Golf N’ Stuff’s Instagram.