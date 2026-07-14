It’s snowing at the Tucson Mall food court.

Yes, you read that right.

Over at K Rofle, delicate, fluffy pieces of ice gently fell into a bowl, forming a giant, snowy mountain.

The mound of icy deliciousness is then covered in slices of fresh strawberries, forming a sweet barrier around the snowy shaved ice.

Drizzles of silky condensed milk, sprinkles of colorful Fruity Pebbles and vanilla wafer cookies are put on top as finishing touches, completing the Mt. Everest of sweetness.

This delectable creation is known as bingsu, aka Korean shaved ice.

Not only does K Rofle specialize in bingsu, but they have other sweet concoctions that’ll make your eyes widen.

It’s a Korean dessert summer and you can find all the viral treats and other unique flavor combinations at K Rofle. Beware, your extravagant delicacies will make heads turn in the food court.

Five years ago, Jinny Jong opened up K Rofle in the Tucson Mall food court, at 4500 N. Oracle Rd. Jong, who is from Korea, decided to bring a popular dessert from her home country to the southwest.

This special treat is called a croffle. Picture this: a flaky, buttery croissant that takes the shape of a fluffy Belgian waffle. Now add a velvety whipped cream and other sweet ingredients on top, and you have a croffle.

There was one problem: no one here in Tucson knew what a croffle was. Jong said she was having a hard time selling the Korean treats, with some people even asking if they were selling sushi.

So, Jong had to get creative.

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She decided to add other Korean favorites to the menu, including bingsu, matcha lattes and savory items like Tteokbokki (a popular Korean street food made with soup stock and rice cakes).

Business improved a bit, but Jong and the croffles were still struggling. She was ready to ditch the croffles completely. That was until an influencer stopped by last month.

With the help of a viral video, more Tucsonans were becoming familiar with the croffles, developing an appetite for the decadent, buttery treat.

Think of any sweet topping, and K Rofle has a croffle for it. Dirty banana, Lotus cookie, green grape, strawberry, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chips Ahoy and Oreo are just a few of the choices on their croffle menu.

It also has other viral treats you may have seen on TikTok like banana pudding matcha lattes, Boong-O (a fish-shaped pastry that's filled with silky cream) and buttercream iced lattes.

Jong even makes fresh strawberry milk every day for their strawberry matcha lattes. The strawberry milk tastes like you're drinking creamy, ripe strawberries. It’s addicting.

In fact, the lattes have a cult following. On Monday morning, Jong happily greeted one of her regulars, holding hands and exchanging compliments before she handed her an iced vanilla latte topped with a luxurious cold foam.

If you’re looking for a refreshing treat to beat the triple digits, bingsu is the perfect order for you.

This shaved ice treat is better than ice cream. The texture is fluffy and soft, practically melting in your mouth as soon as you take a big bite. The creamy vanilla flavor of the shaved ice pairs nicely with the fresh strawberries and condensed milk, taking vanilla to a whole new level.

I would suggest adding Fruity Pebbles to your bingsu; it brings a nice crunch as well as a pop of fruity flavor to the dessert.

Whatever you decide to try at K Rofle, Jong and her employees are hard at work crafting treats that deserve their own Instagram picture, sharing a little piece of her home with the community she loves and cares about.