This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Open-air and indoor events 😷

Members of the crowd get up and dance to the live music outdoors on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza in April 2021.

Trivia Night at Caps & Corks

Test your knowledge with trivia at the brewery. Prizes will be given to the teams with the most points.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free, but bring some money for drinks

Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.

Live Music at Monterey Court

Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Don Armstrong and The Whiskeypalians will be performing. 

When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Visit the Monterey Court Facebook page for more information and times.

Summer Sundress Contest at The Maverick

Attention, ladies! Put on your favorite summer dress and visit The Maverick for a summer-themed contest. The winner for best dressed will receive a $100 cash prize. Plus, don't miss specials like dollar drafts, dollar Jell-O shots and $3 White Claws! DJ Blade will be throwing down mixes and beats for the dance floor.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Skunk Funk at Chicago Bar

Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.

Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway

When: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.

Summer Night Market at MSA Annex

Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop from 40 artists and several local food trucks.   

When: Friday, Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento 

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food

Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.

OnesAll at The Station

Stop by the pub with friends for some tasty bites, live music, drinks and a good time.

When: Friday, Aug. 27, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Station, 8235 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit The Station's Facebook event page for more information.

Yacht Rock Party at Hotel Congress

Dress to impress for an end-of-summer bash downtown at Hotel Congress. This fun party will feature The Fabulous Yachtsmen, DJ E_Rupt, a complimentary cocktail, an inflatable pool and more.

When: Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15-$18

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Yard Sale at Galeria Mitotera 

Find everything from clothes for kids and adults, books, toys and collectables at this community yard sale.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit Galeria Mitotera's Instagram for more information.

The CREAM Flea Warehouse Sale and Market

Shop home goods, jewelry, plants, records and more at this market. CREAM, a local print shop, will also have merchandise for sale that has never previously been available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit CREAM's Instagram for more information.

'90s Dance Party

Get dressed up in your best '90s attire or even witchy/warlock gear and visit Surly Wench for a '90s themed late night party.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5 cover, ages 21+

Visit Surly Wench Pub event page for more information.

Live Music at Caps and Corks

Sit back and relax with a few brews and listen to Gary Roberts perform at the brewery this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews

Visit the Caps & Corks event page for more information.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Bring money if you want any snacks or drinks!

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "The Call of the Wild." 

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner

Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon. 

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Liz and Pete at AZ Hops and Vines

Sit back and relax with wine, bites and live music performed on the wide open patio at the vineyard.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In

Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road

Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.

Music by Pelican Museum at Catalina Brewing Co.

Stop by the brewery for some rhythmic beats from Pelican Museum, games, billiards, pinball and frosty brews from the bar.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Catalina Brewing Co. event page for more information.

Spooky Shop Sundays

Shop around for creepy, gothic and quirky items at this fun event.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Spooky Shop Sundays Facebook event page for more information.

Buena Vida Grand Opening 

Visit a special grand opening at new restaurant Buena Vida this weekend. At this event you will see Rockstar Wrestling Alliance, Apex Dance Crew, cars from Leyva Rides and live music from DJ Snake.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 2-8 p.m.

Where: 919 N. Stone Ave. 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Buena Vida Tucson event page for more information.

Resin Workshop

Learn all about resin to create coasters, charms and keychains with Good Things Tucson.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.

Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $55

Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale

Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmers Market for a day of eating and shopping from locally-owned food trucks and small business vendors.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

The entrance to the new location for Cactus Carpool Cinema at 6201 S. Wilmot Road.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market

Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.

When: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.

Carpool Movie: "Lucy"

Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing the film "Lucy."

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: $8 per adult

Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.

Kids 🎈

Henry Bodwell, 4, works on his art project at The Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 25, 2021. 

Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Kickoff Event

The Tucson Parks and Recreation's mobile recreation program is back this fall. Enjoy fun fall games and raffle prizes.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.

Visit the Tucson Park and Rec event page for more information.

Make it! Workshop

Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.

When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's Facebook event page for more.

