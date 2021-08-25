This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with trivia at the brewery. Prizes will be given to the teams with the most points.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free, but bring some money for drinks
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Don Armstrong and The Whiskeypalians will be performing.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook page for more information and times.
Summer Sundress Contest at The Maverick
Attention, ladies! Put on your favorite summer dress and visit The Maverick for a summer-themed contest. The winner for best dressed will receive a $100 cash prize. Plus, don't miss specials like dollar drafts, dollar Jell-O shots and $3 White Claws! DJ Blade will be throwing down mixes and beats for the dance floor.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Visit the event page for more information.
Skunk Funk at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
When: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop from 40 artists and several local food trucks.
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
OnesAll at The Station
Stop by the pub with friends for some tasty bites, live music, drinks and a good time.
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Station, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Station's Facebook event page for more information.
Yacht Rock Party at Hotel Congress
Dress to impress for an end-of-summer bash downtown at Hotel Congress. This fun party will feature The Fabulous Yachtsmen, DJ E_Rupt, a complimentary cocktail, an inflatable pool and more.
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15-$18
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Yard Sale at Galeria Mitotera
Find everything from clothes for kids and adults, books, toys and collectables at this community yard sale.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Galeria Mitotera's Instagram for more information.
The CREAM Flea Warehouse Sale and Market
Shop home goods, jewelry, plants, records and more at this market. CREAM, a local print shop, will also have merchandise for sale that has never previously been available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit CREAM's Instagram for more information.
'90s Dance Party
Get dressed up in your best '90s attire or even witchy/warlock gear and visit Surly Wench for a '90s themed late night party.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 cover, ages 21+
Visit Surly Wench Pub event page for more information.
Live Music at Caps and Corks
Sit back and relax with a few brews and listen to Gary Roberts perform at the brewery this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews
Visit the Caps & Corks event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Bring money if you want any snacks or drinks!
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "The Call of the Wild."
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Liz and Pete at AZ Hops and Vines
Sit back and relax with wine, bites and live music performed on the wide open patio at the vineyard.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Music by Pelican Museum at Catalina Brewing Co.
Stop by the brewery for some rhythmic beats from Pelican Museum, games, billiards, pinball and frosty brews from the bar.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Catalina Brewing Co. event page for more information.
Spooky Shop Sundays
Shop around for creepy, gothic and quirky items at this fun event.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Spooky Shop Sundays Facebook event page for more information.
Buena Vida Grand Opening
Visit a special grand opening at new restaurant Buena Vida this weekend. At this event you will see Rockstar Wrestling Alliance, Apex Dance Crew, cars from Leyva Rides and live music from DJ Snake.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 2-8 p.m.
Where: 919 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Buena Vida Tucson event page for more information.
Resin Workshop
Learn all about resin to create coasters, charms and keychains with Good Things Tucson.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $55
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmers Market for a day of eating and shopping from locally-owned food trucks and small business vendors.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.
When: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Lucy"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing the film "Lucy."
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Kickoff Event
The Tucson Parks and Recreation's mobile recreation program is back this fall. Enjoy fun fall games and raffle prizes.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
Visit the Tucson Park and Rec event page for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's Facebook event page for more.