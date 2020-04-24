Wednesday April 21, 1999, front page: Mass shooting at Columbine High

"One of them opened his cape and had a shotgun. Finally I started figuring out these guys shot to kill, for no reason," said a student, Nick Foss. The gunman "didn't say anything. When he looked at me, the guy's eyes were just dead."

"There was a girl crouched beneath a desk, and the guy came over and said, 'Peekaboo!' and shot her in the neck," said sophomore Bryon Kirland, 15.

Aaron Cohn, a 17-year-old junior, said he was in the library when the two gunmen ─ one of them a youth who lived three doors down from him ─ entered wearing trench coats.

First, he said, they threw pipe bombs that wounded some of his classmates. Then one attacker called out, "All the jocks stand up ─ I'm going to kill every single one of you,'" Cohn said.

The killers began shooting. When someone survived the initial round and cried out in pain, he said, "they just kept shooting them until they were dead. They were laughing, hooting and hollering.

"They were having the time of their lives," he said.

