William Thornton

I was born in the middle of the war in 1943. From years later I remember my mother's account of Sunday Dec. 7, 1941. It was a mild early winter day in Tucson. My parents Charles and Margaret Thornton had gone to the home of my uncle and aunt Hugh and Gwen Colborn for an outdoor barbecue when news of the attack on Pearl Harbor came over the radio.
Uncle Hugh was in the National Guard and given 48 hours to report for duty. Aunt Gwen worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Consolidated Aircraft. Dad tried to join but was rejected due to a bad knee. He worked for the railroad and helped keep the trains running. Many troop trains passed through Tucson every day. Young men were going to war and knowing they wouldn't be home until it was over. Mom worked in a doctor's office. As terrible as the war was our nation was united against common enemies and everyone did their part. Things we take for granted were rationed. Americans tightened their belts and made do with what they had.
At this time we are so deeply and bitterly divided that we can't unite against a deadly but invisible enemy. What would our parents and grandparents who served and sacrificed think about those who can't be bothered with the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask?
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
