2020 Star Opinion: Arizona Corporation Commission

The Arizona Corporation Commission, the five-member commission tasked with regulating the states’ utilities, setting rates and green energy guidelines, has three seats up for grabs this election cycle. Of the eight candidates running (three Democrats, three Republicans, two write-in candidates) the Arizona Daily Star is endorsing Democrats Shea Stanfield and Bill Mundell, along with incumbent Republican Lea Márquez Peterson.
Unlike most states, where the governor appoints utility commissioners, Arizona holds an open election, in the hopes of avoiding an industry-friendly regulatory committee. Unfortunately, that has still happened in the recent past, with scandals plaguing the commission.
Like county positions such as assessor, sheriff, recorder and treasurer, corporation commissioners should be as non-partisan as possible. All three of the candidates who have earned our endorsement hold that same commitment.
Márquez Peterson, the only incumbent running this year, not only has the past experience needed to help distinguish herself from the crowd, she also knows the committee’s reputation and has taken steps to combat it: She passed a new code of ethics as one of her first actions after being appointed to the board by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Stanfield, a former teacher and member of the Cave Creek Town Council, comes from an environmental preservation background. In a time where consideration to conservation and green practices is not just smart business but good for the environment, hers will be a needed voice.
Mundell, a savvy political veteran who served on the commission previously in the early 2000s, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. His campaign focus, to make Arizona carbon neutral by 2050, is the sort of long-term policy making the state needs to help manage increased growth.
And make no mistake, Arizona is growing. In order to avoid the pitfalls so often cited by longtime locals and newly located transplants from Los Angeles, the Bay Area and other crowded locales, smart utility oversight and regulation will be needed going forward.
