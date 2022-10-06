2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Val Romero for TUSD Governing Board

Basic biographical information:

Name: Val Romero

Val Romero Office they are seeking: TUSD Governing Board

TUSD Governing Board Age: 51

51 City of residence: Tucson

Tucson Occupation: Owner of Arizona Grill & Hearth

Owner of Arizona Grill & Hearth Education: Graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School

Graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School Previous elected office: Voted for Board Member of Tucson Association of Executives, Voted for Vice President and President for the SAHBA Remodelers Council. Voted Vice President and President for Southern Arizona Chapter of NARI (National Association of Remodelers Industry), Voted as Vice President and President of AHPBA (Arizona Hearth Products BBQ Association), voted as Board member for RMHPBA (Rocky Mountain Hearth Products BBQ Association)

Voted for Board Member of Tucson Association of Executives, Voted for Vice President and President for the SAHBA Remodelers Council. Voted Vice President and President for Southern Arizona Chapter of NARI (National Association of Remodelers Industry), Voted as Vice President and President of AHPBA (Arizona Hearth Products BBQ Association), voted as Board member for RMHPBA (Rocky Mountain Hearth Products BBQ Association) Other relevant qualifications: My Buisiness experience give the qualifications to look at TUSD as more than a School district, but a Buisiness to attract Students and teachers by adressing budget issues.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Academic Achievement, get back to basics, Get ALL our Students Reading, writing and doing Math at Grade Level. I would address it as making it a priority.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

If you are wanting to vote for our Students and their education, I am the Candidate you want to vote for. Nationally, Arizona Schools, overall are 50 out of 50, Nationally, Arizona is 49 of 50 for lowest teacher Salary. Nationally Arizona is 49 out of 50 in lowest Graduation Rate, Nationally Arizona is 50 out of 50 for Highest number of Students per Teacher, If you are not alright with these numbers, Please vote for me to chance this unsuccessful system.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

All an Organization endorsement is ,... is a opportunity for an organization to influence an individual in how thew will govern. If I am endorsed by an organization, I appreciate the support, But I will not compromise the individuals that support me and have voted for me, they are more important than any organized endorsement. We have to work together as a community for this to be successful. I am not a special interest Candidate. I am an Education 1st Candidate. Out TUSD Students need so much better than our current leadership. I hope to earn your Vote and Support!