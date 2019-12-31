Arizona Tax Credit: CASA Support Council for Pima County

What: CASA Support Council for Pima County
Address: P.O. Box 36017, Tucson, 85740
Phone: 520-575-5130
Website: pimacountycasa.org
The CASA Support Council for Pima County (CSCPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and certified in Arizona as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization.
Our mission is to support the unmet needs of abused and neglected foster children in Pima County who are supported by a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). We receive 85% of our donations as a result of the Arizona Tax Credit.
Tax credits for donations to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization are $500 for filing single or $1,000 for filing jointly.
Due to the lack of licensed foster homes, many of our CASA children are placed in “kinship” placements with relatives or family friends.
These caretakers receive only $71 monthly in financial support for each child in their care and receive $150 a year for clothing from the Department of Child Safety. These amounts are insufficient to provide necessities such as cribs, beds, mattresses, highchairs, car seats, tutoring, job skills training, computers, school supplies, etc.
Two examples of support that we have provided are:
Five CASA children entered the child welfare system in June 2015 due to drug abuse by both parents and physical abuse by the father. The children ranged in age from 5 to 11 years old, three boys and two girls. They were placed with a grandparent in 2013, removed in 2016 because of allegations of physical abuse, and then placed with a relative until May 2019. Fortunately, they were then placed in another kinship placement with a family who wanted to adopt all five children.
The CSCPC supplied backpacks and school supplies. They also funded new, warm clothing for the children as they were moving to a colder climate. Also purchased were sheets, blankets, pillows, mattresses, two bunk beds, and one twin bed. By the council buying these items, it took financial pressure off the family.
The CASA children had very traumatic and difficult lives until they found a new and safe home. The CASA Support Council helped the family and the children realize that there really are people who care and are willing to provide consistent support.
Another CASA child was a delightful, kind, and thoughtful 15 year old. She studied diligently, had a part-time job and often found time to volunteer.
She had been in foster care for a few years, as a result of her parents’ domestic violence, drug abuse, physical abuse and neglect. She missed three years of school, sometimes sleeping in parks or motels and often going hungry.
Through her CASA’s request, CSCPC provided her with funds for new clothing, school supplies and a refurbished computer. She used the computer for schoolwork, but it also became a therapeutic tool.
She learned to work through her trauma by writing about her experience. Her self-esteem was slowly rebuilt. She finally felt loved, valued and began to trust people. There was hope on the horizon.