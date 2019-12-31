Arizona Tax Credit: CASA Support Council for Pima County

  • Updated

What: CASA Support Council for Pima County

Address: P.O. Box 36017, Tucson, 85740

Phone: 520-575-5130

Website: pimacountycasa.org

The CASA Support Council for Pima County (CSCPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and certified in Arizona as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization.

Our mission is to support the unmet needs of abused and neglected foster children in Pima County who are supported by a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). We receive 85% of our donations as a result of the Arizona Tax Credit.

Tax credits for donations to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization are $500 for filing single or $1,000 for filing jointly.

Due to the lack of licensed foster homes, many of our CASA children are placed in “kinship” placements with relatives or family friends.

These caretakers receive only $71 monthly in financial support for each child in their care and receive $150 a year for clothing from the Department of Child Safety. These amounts are insufficient to provide necessities such as cribs, beds, mattresses, highchairs, car seats, tutoring, job skills training, computers, school supplies, etc.

Two examples of support that we have provided are:

Five CASA children entered the child welfare system in June 2015 due to drug abuse by both parents and physical abuse by the father. The children ranged in age from 5 to 11 years old, three boys and two girls. They were placed with a grandparent in 2013, removed in 2016 because of allegations of physical abuse, and then placed with a relative until May 2019. Fortunately, they were then placed in another kinship placement with a family who wanted to adopt all five children.

The CSCPC supplied backpacks and school supplies. They also funded new, warm clothing for the children as they were moving to a colder climate. Also purchased were sheets, blankets, pillows, mattresses, two bunk beds, and one twin bed. By the council buying these items, it took financial pressure off the family.

The CASA children had very traumatic and difficult lives until they found a new and safe home. The CASA Support Council helped the family and the children realize that there really are people who care and are willing to provide consistent support.

Another CASA child was a delightful, kind, and thoughtful 15 year old. She studied diligently, had a part-time job and often found time to volunteer.

She had been in foster care for a few years, as a result of her parents’ domestic violence, drug abuse, physical abuse and neglect. She missed three years of school, sometimes sleeping in parks or motels and often going hungry.

Through her CASA’s request, CSCPC provided her with funds for new clothing, school supplies and a refurbished computer. She used the computer for schoolwork, but it also became a therapeutic tool.

She learned to work through her trauma by writing about her experience. Her self-esteem was slowly rebuilt. She finally felt loved, valued and began to trust people. There was hope on the horizon.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

