The committee chairman, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, and other GOP lawmakers accused him of misleading the public about the virus' origins. They blamed him for the closure of schools and businesses during the worst days of the pandemic. They claimed the NIH he led funded research that a lab in Wuhan, China, used to create the COVID virus.

Digging through the diary Fauci kept on his government computer, they accused him of saying one thing publicly and another privately about the origins of the virus. They painted him as someone obsessed with celebrities and his own fame. They battered him with serious questions about pandemic-era policies, vaccines and masking guidelines and not-so-serious questions about the day of the week and the color of the carpet in the room.

More than 100 times, Fauci's response was the same: He invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Fauci's attorney, David Schertler, declined USA TODAY’s request for an interview with Fauci. Schertler charged in a statement that Paul is waging a baseless campaign to put Fauci in jail and harbors a "seemingly pathological" obsession with him.

The broad, preemptive pardon he received from Biden covered only the period from 2014 to the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. His attorneys feared Paul was trying to coax Fauci to say something under oath that could be misconstrued and used to prosecute him.

Fauci’s defenders say he has been unfairly made a villain by MAGA Republicans putting politics ahead of science and by those still angry over forced school shutdowns and government-ordered lockdowns during the pandemic.

For Fauci, they say, the focus has always been the science.